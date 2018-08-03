Log in
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC (PETS)

PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC (PETS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/03 10:10:17 am
124.1 GBp   +9.73%
09:00aPETS AT HOME : revenue climbs on vet services demand
RE
08:11aPETS AT HOME : Q1 Trading Statement
PU
07/19PETS AT HOME : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
Pets at Home : revenue climbs on vet services demand

08/03/2018 | 09:00am CEST

(Reuters) - Britain's biggest pet care company, Pets at Home Group Plc, reported a 6.1 percent rise in quarterly like-for-like revenue on Friday, as it begins to reap benefits from a deeper push into higher-margin veterinary services.

Facing aggressive competition from new entrants in the pet food business, Pets at Home has been focusing on offering veterinary care and pet grooming services and aims to double the number of practices it operates over the next decade.

"We know one of the biggest opportunities in our business is to accelerate the maturity and returns of our vet practices," Chief Executive Officer Peter Pritchard said on Friday.

The company needs to address a shortage of veterinary practitioners, and also keep its retail pricing competitive, Pritchard added, amid strong competition from online retailers such as Zooplus AG.

Pets at Home seeks to double the number of practices it operates – mainly 50-50 joint venture partnerships with vets – to 1,000 over the next decade, the company told Reuters in June.

Revenue from veterinary services jumped 18.4 percent in the first quarter, the company said.

Pets at Home stuck to its full-year forecast, and reported an 8.1 percent rise in total revenue to 277.4 million pounds for the 16 weeks ended July 19.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC -3.08% 113.1 Delayed Quote.-35.88%
ZOOPLUS AG -2.34% 141.9 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 943 M
EBIT 2019 87,4 M
Net income 2019 68,0 M
Debt 2019 127 M
Yield 2019 6,63%
P/E ratio 2019 8,43
P/E ratio 2020 8,06
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 584 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,51  GBP
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Pritchard Group Chief Executive Officer
Tony DeNunzio Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Iddon Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dennis Henry Millard Deputy Chairman
Paul Stephen Moody Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC-35.88%760
LUXOTTICA GROUP12.45%32 720
ULTA BEAUTY4.99%14 707
NEXT22.30%10 863
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY5.22%9 525
DUFRY-9.52%7 111
