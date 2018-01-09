Log in
Peugeot : UK engaging with Peugeot's Vauxhall over job cuts at car plant

01/09/2018 | 06:11pm CET
File photo of Vauxhall vehicles standing in the car park outside the Vauxhall Motors plant, in Ellesmere Port

The government is in contact with Peugeot's British brand Vauxhall over job cuts at its north of England Ellesmere Port plant after the French automaker announced a further 250 roles will go, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We are engaging with Vauxhall throughout the process. We have been doing so and will continue to do so," he said.

"They are now in a period of consultation. We fully appreciate that it will be a concerning time for the factory's workers as well as the supply chain and we, as ever, stand ready to support those affected."

Peugeot-maker PSA said on Monday it would make more redundancies at the plant, reducing the workforce by a third as part of efforts to make it more efficient.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

