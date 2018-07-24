Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT (UG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/24 10:26:40 am
22.4 EUR   +9.64%
09:38aPeugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery
RE
07/22New Fiat Chrysler boss transformed Jeep brand as company focuses ..
RE
07/17Western Europe car sales up 5.1 percent in June - ACEA
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Peugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:38am CEST
FILE PHOTO - Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon, Executive Vice President Finance of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen, attends a news conference to present the company's 2016 annual results at Peugeot headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Peugeot maker PSA Group turned its recently acquired Opel-Vauxhall business sharply back into the black while achieving record first-half profitability at its French car brands, sending its shares to a 10-year high on Tuesday.

Net income rose 18 percent to 1.481 billion euros (£1.31 billion) over January to June, the company said, as revenues jumped 40 percent to 38.6 billion euros.

PSA is benefiting from runaway sales of its Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs enhanced by years of cost savings under Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, who pulled the group from near-bankruptcy in 2014.

Tavares is now applying the same medicine at Opel, acquired from General Motors barely a year ago and which last turned a profit for GM in 1999.

"The turnaround of Opel-Vauxhall is now clearly under way," Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told reporters on a call.

PSA shares rose as much as 12.6 percent to their highest since 2008 and were up 9.6 percent at 22.39 euros at 0724 GMT.

"The improvement PSA has achieved over the last six months is remarkable given that (Opel) lost 179 million euros in the second half of 2017," said Arndt Ellinghorst, a London-based analyst with Evercore ISI.

Cost-cutting at Opel, which had lost a billion dollars a year under GM ownership, helped the division record a half-billion euro profit for a 5 percent operating margin.

The profitability of the French brands, which also include Citroen, topped 8.5 percent, overshooting PSA's 6 percent goal for 2021.

Overall recurring group operating profit rose by almost half to 3.02 billion euros, PSA said, for a 7.8 percent margin.

The results soundly beat analyst expectations of 1.35 billion euros in net income and 2.33 billion in operating profit on revenue of 38.49 billion, based on the median estimates in an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters.

MORE DEALS?

Opel's better-than-expected performance and return to profit could signal readiness for further consolidation moves. In his call with reporters, CFO Chatillon stressed the company's 8.2 billion euro net cash position, up by one-third since December.

But it could also complicate talks with German unions, as PSA seeks to offload engineering departments at the carmaker's Ruesselsheim headquarters near Frankfurt.

PSA, which is already cutting 3,700 Opel manufacturing jobs, enraged unions last month when it confirmed it was seeking a buyer for research and development activities that currently employ another 4,000 staff.

"We have overcapacity over time at this R&D centre," Chatillon said. Talks are ongoing with "partners that could bring in work", he said, declining to identify potential buyers understood to include engineering consultant Altran.

Opel's improvement was helped by purchase accounting that slashed some asset values and resulting depreciation costs. PSA's upbeat earnings will nonetheless draw "repeated double-takes" from investors, said Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois.

PSA unveiled "impressive numbers all around even if we adjust for abnormally low capital expenditure and depreciation", Houchois added.

The group reiterated its full-year global auto market outlooks and said it would update investors on its mid-term goals early next year.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES 2.13% 8.63 Real-time Quote.-32.44%
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD -0.13% 7.58 End-of-day quote.-20.21%
FAURECIA 1.47% 59.2 Real-time Quote.-10.43%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.33% 39.27 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
PEUGEOT 9.64% 22.4 Real-time Quote.20.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEUGEOT
09:38aPeugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery
RE
07/22New Fiat Chrysler boss transformed Jeep brand as company focuses on SUVs
RE
07/17Western Europe car sales up 5.1 percent in June - ACEA
RE
07/15PEUGEOT : German transport ministry confirms official hearing on Opel emissions
RE
07/12PEUGEOT : French carmaker PSA posts sales gain despite Iran withdrawal
RE
07/06Ford slides deeper into China rut after worst ever first half vehicle sales
RE
07/06Ford slides deeper into China rut after worst ever H1 vehicle sales
RE
07/06PEUGEOT : Opel and employees agree on German investments and job protections
RE
07/05European Car Shares Rise on Report on 'Zero Solution' in Tariff Row
DJ
07/05Carmaker Opel to face labour resistance to R&D division sale
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19European auto sector shows strength in June 
06/26Auto tariff would mean $45B in higher costs for U.S. consumers, group says 
06/15Gainers and decliners in Europe auto market 
05/24China warns U.S. on auto import probe 
05/23WSJ : Trump considering tariffs on new imported autos up to 25% 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 75 872 M
EBIT 2018 4 015 M
Net income 2018 2 505 M
Finance 2018 6 873 M
Yield 2018 3,21%
P/E ratio 2018 7,53
P/E ratio 2019 6,54
EV / Sales 2018 0,16x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 18 703 M
Chart PEUGEOT
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 22,5 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand-Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Information Systems
Henri Philippe Reichstul Member-Supervisory Board
Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT20.50%21 850
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.15%217 525
VOLKSWAGEN-12.35%86 143
DAIMLER-18.45%73 513
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-7.95%61 504
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-4.20%55 397
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.