PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG (PFV)

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG (PFV)
    
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/24/2018 | 02:55pm CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.07.2018 / 14:49
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway Oslo, Norway
Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Norges Bank

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Jul 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.04 % 0.16 % 3.20 % 9867659
Previous notification 2.94 % 0.18 % 3.12 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006916604 0 300042 0 % 3.04 %
Total 300042 3.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 15465 0.16 %
    Total 15465 0.16 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank 3.04 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


24.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

707473  24.07.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=707473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
2015What To Buy In Europe 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 650 M
EBIT 2018 101 M
Net income 2018 68,4 M
Finance 2018 71,2 M
Yield 2018 2,34%
P/E ratio 2018 19,28
P/E ratio 2019 18,62
EV / Sales 2018 1,98x
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capitalization 1 356 M
Chart PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 158 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Taberlet Chief Executive Officer
Ayla Busch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nathalie Benedikt Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Bernhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Gath Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG-12.52%1 584
FANUC CORP-24.93%37 872
ATLAS COPCO AB-10.28%32 863
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES9.02%29 374
INGERSOLL-RAND1.08%22 763
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-18.27%22 256
