Pfenex to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting Second Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, August 8

07/25/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:PFNX) a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfenex Expression Technology® to improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, after the market close, and will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast
Wednesday, August 8 @ 4:30pm Eastern Time/1:30pm Pacific Time
Domestic:866-376-8058
International:412-542-4131
Webcast:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1061/26809
  
Replays available through August 15th
Domestic:877-344-7529
International:412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:10122772

Pfenex investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through a variety of means, including our website (http://www.pfenex.com/), our investor relations website (http://pfenex.investorroom.com/), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, corporate Twitter account (https://twitter.com/pfenex), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Pfenex-Inc-105908276167776/timeline/), and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/pfenex-inc) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

About Pfenex Inc.
Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging our Pfēnex Expression Technology® to improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Using the patented Pfēnex Expression Technology platform, the company has created an advanced pipeline of therapeutic equivalents, vaccines, biologics and biosimilars. The company's lead product candidates are PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo® (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis, and our novel anthrax vaccine candidates, Px563L and RPA563, funded through an advanced development contract with the U.S. government. In addition, Pfenex is developing hematology/oncology products, including PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase, and PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology, in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the company's pipeline includes biosimilar candidates to Lucentis® and Neulasta®.

For further information:
Susan A. Knudson
Chief Financial Officer
Pfenex Inc.
(858) 352-4324
[email protected]

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
