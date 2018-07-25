Pfenex to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting Second Quarter Financial Results on Wednesday, August 8

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:PFNX) a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfenex Expression Technology® to improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, after the market close, and will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



Conference Call & Webcast

Wednesday, August 8 @ 4:30pm Eastern Time/1:30pm Pacific Time

Domestic: 866-376-8058 International: 412-542-4131 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1061/26809 Replays available through August 15th: Domestic: 877-344-7529 International: 412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10122772

About Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging our Pfēnex Expression Technology® to improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Using the patented Pfēnex Expression Technology platform, the company has created an advanced pipeline of therapeutic equivalents, vaccines, biologics and biosimilars. The company's lead product candidates are PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo® (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis, and our novel anthrax vaccine candidates, Px563L and RPA563, funded through an advanced development contract with the U.S. government. In addition, Pfenex is developing hematology/oncology products, including PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase, and PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology, in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the company's pipeline includes biosimilar candidates to Lucentis® and Neulasta®.

