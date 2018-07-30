Log in
PFIZER (PFE)
  Report  
Pfizer : Quarterly Corporate Performance – Second Quarter 2018

07/30/2018 | 08:27am CEST

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 06:26:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54 288 M
EBIT 2018 21 013 M
Net income 2018 12 884 M
Debt 2018 21 973 M
Yield 2018 3,55%
P/E ratio 2018 17,60
P/E ratio 2019 15,90
EV / Sales 2018 4,52x
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
Capitalization 223 B
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 39,8 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian C. Read Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Albert Bourla Chief Operating Officer & Director
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Freda C. Lewis-Hall Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER5.36%223 220
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.76%349 430
NOVARTIS0.97%213 390
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.22%210 138
MERCK AND COMPANY12.83%172 206
AMGEN10.66%128 404
