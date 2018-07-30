|
Pfizer : Quarterly Corporate Performance – Second Quarter 2018
07/30/2018 | 08:27am CEST
Sales 2018
54 288 M
EBIT 2018
21 013 M
Net income 2018
12 884 M
Debt 2018
21 973 M
Yield 2018
3,55%
P/E ratio 2018
17,60
P/E ratio 2019
15,90
EV / Sales 2018
4,52x
EV / Sales 2019
4,30x
Capitalization
223 B
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends PFIZER
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
21
|Average target price
39,8 $
|Spread / Average Target
3,6%