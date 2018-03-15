Log in
PFSWEB, INC. (PFSW)
03/07PFSWEB SETS FOU : 00 p.m. ET
GL
02/12PFSWEB : What is Reverse Logistics & Why is it Important?
PU
2017CHANNEL CONFLIC : Battle royale or tempest in a teapot? it all depen..
PU
PFSweb, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

03/15/2018 | 06:03pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 15, 2018, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/367

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 326 M
EBIT 2017 6,05 M
Net income 2017 -5,96 M
Debt 2017 24,3 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 78,10
EV / Sales 2017 0,53x
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
Capitalization 149 M
Technical analysis trends PFSWEB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,67 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Willoughby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James F. Reilly Chairman
Thomas J. Madden Chief Financial & Accounting Officer & EVP
Mark Fuentes Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jonathan Walters Senior Vice President & GM-Technology Service
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFSWEB, INC.6.33%149
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.06%145 655
ACCENTURE5.17%104 423
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.96%85 139
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING-0.93%52 035
VMWARE, INC.-0.45%50 001
