PFSweb to Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference on May 24, 2018

ALLEN, Texas, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) (PFS), a global commerce services company, has been invited to present at the B. Riley FBR Investor conference, which is being held on May 23-24, 2018 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California.



PFSweb management is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 24 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/brileyfbr/pfsw/ and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.pfsweb.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your B. Riley representative, or PFSweb’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About PFSweb Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS Operations for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, Canada Goose, PANDORA, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.pfsweb.com.

