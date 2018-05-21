Log in
PFSWEB, INC. (PFSW)
PFSweb to Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference on May 24, 2018

05/21/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

ALLEN, Texas, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) (PFS), a global commerce services company, has been invited to present at the B. Riley FBR Investor conference, which is being held on May 23-24, 2018 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

PFSweb management is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 24 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/brileyfbr/pfsw/ and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.pfsweb.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your B. Riley representative, or PFSweb’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About PFSweb Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS Operations for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, Canada Goose, PANDORA, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.pfsweb.com.

Company Contact:

Michael C. Willoughby
Chief Executive Officer
Or
Thomas J. Madden
Chief Financial Officer
972-881-2900

Investor Relations:

Sean Mansouri or Scott Liolios
Liolios Investor Relations
949-574-3860
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
