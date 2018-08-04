PCG LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PG&E Corporation; Important August 13 Deadline - PCG

Log in
08/04/2018 | 12:16am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from April 29, 2015 through June 8, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for PG&E investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the PG&E class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1357.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or  [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (2) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (3) PG&E's electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about PG&E's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 13, 2018. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1357.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      [email protected]
      [email protected]
      [email protected]
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcg-loss-notice-rosen-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-pge-corporation-important-august-13-deadline--pcg-300692004.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
