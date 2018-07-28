PG&E : Activates Emergency Operations Centers to Support Carr Fire Response in Redding Area

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today activated multiple
emergency operations centers to support the emergency response to the
Carr Fire burning in Shasta County. PG&E’s first priority is the safety
of customers, employees, contractors and the communities it serves.
PG&E is supporting first responders and local agencies, monitoring its
gas and electric infrastructure, and providing mutual assistance to
Redding Electric Utility, which provides electricity to
approximately 44,000 customers in the City of Redding. To support
response efforts, PG&E has activated its Emergency Operations Center at
its San Francisco headquarters, its Gas Emergency Center in San Ramon,
as well as a local support center near the wildfire.
Additionally, PG&E’s new Wildfire
Safety Operations Center is fully staffed and continues to monitor
active fires as well as other potential fire threats and weather
conditions across PG&E’s service area in real time.
At the request of Cal Fire, PG&E has turned off power to some electric
customers located outside the City of Redding as an emergency measure to
support safety and firefighting efforts. To date, PG&E has turned off
gas service for safety to approximately 500 customers, also at the
request of Cal Fire. This count of gas customers impacted is expected to
grow.
PG&E has a plan to deal with these situations and wants customers to be
prepared and have plans, too, in the event of an electric or gas outage.
Once in safe location, PG&E asks customers to take 5 minutes and update
their contact info at www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts
so they can be reached if necessary. Customers should call 911 or PG&E
at 1-800-743-5000 to report a downed power line or if they smell gas.
In March, PG&E launched its Community
Wildfire Safety Program to implement additional precautionary
measures intended to reduce the risk of wildfire threats and strengthen
communities for the future. In addition to establishing its new Wildfire
Safety Operations Center, PG&E:
-
Added
more than 50 new weather stations – with a total of around 200
planned in 2018 – to provide improved awareness of fire danger
conditions and better predict where a wildfire could occur.
-
Enhanced vegetation management in high fire-threat areas to meet new
state vegetation and fire safety standards and create safe space
between trees, limbs and power lines.
-
Alerted
more than 570,000 homes and businesses served by electric lines in
extreme-fire threat areas that PG&E may have to shut off power for
public safety if extreme fire danger conditions occur, as a last
resort.
About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E
Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas
and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San
Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of
the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and
Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/
and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005612/en/