PG&E LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 in PG&E Corporation to Contact the Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in PG&E Corporation (“PG&E” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PCG) of
the August 13, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a
federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
If you invested in PG&E stock or options between August 15, 2017 and
July 26, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click
here: www.faruqilaw.com/PCG.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at
877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California on behalf of all those who purchased PG&E
securities between April 29, 2015 and June 8, 2018 (the “Class Period”).
The case, Weston v. PG&E Corporation et al., No. 18-cv-03509
was filed on June 12, 2018.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements
and/or failing to disclose that: (i) PG&E had failed to maintain
electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with
safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii)
consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (iii)
PG&E’s electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in
California; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, PG&E’s statements
about the Company’s business and operations were materially false and
misleading at all relevant times.
Specifically, on or about October 11, 2017, various news outlets
reported that Californian authorities and officials were looking at
whether PG&E’s power lines had caused numerous wildfires started in
California, burning at least 245,000 acres and devastating properties in
Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, Santa Rosa, Napa, Humboldt, Butte, and Solano
counties.
After the announcement, PG&E’s share price fell from $69.15 per share on
October 11, 2017 to a closing price of $53.43 on October 16, 2017—a
$15.72 or a 22.73% drop.
Then, on December 20, 2017, PG&E issued a press release, also attached
as exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filed with the Securities Exchange
Commission announcing the suspension of its cash dividend. Therein, PG&E
stated that it was suspending its quarterly cash dividend on the
Company’s common stock “beginning with the fourth quarter of 2017 citing
uncertainty related to causes and potential liabilities associated with
the extraordinary October 2017 Northern California wildfires.”
After the announcement, PG&E’s share price fell from $51.52 per share on
December 20, 2017 to a closing price of $44.50 on December 21, 2018—a
$7.02 or a 13.6258% drop.
Then, on May 25, 2018, the California Department of Forestry and Fire
Protection (“CAL FIRE”) issued a press release announcing the cause of
four wildfires in Butte and Nevada counties, stating among other things,
that “[t]he investigation found evidence that PG&E allegedly failed to
remove a tree from the proximity of a power line, in violation of the
state Public Resources Code section 4293.”
After the announcement, PG&E’s share price fell from $44.66 per share on
May 25, 2018 to a closing price of $42.34 on May 29, 2018—a $2.32 or
5.19% drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding
PG&E’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former
employees, shareholders and others.
Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).
Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect
to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your
particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential
manner.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005451/en/