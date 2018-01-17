PG&E : Launches New Program to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption in Northern and Central California

To help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in
California, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today launched its
new EV
Charge Network program. Partnering with business customers and EV
charging companies, PG&E will install 7,500 EV chargers at condominiums,
apartment buildings and workplaces across Northern and Central
California, including at sites in disadvantaged communities.
Interested business customers can learn more and apply for the program
now at pge.com/evchargenetwork.
To date, more than 500 customers have expressed interest in the program.
In the first quarter of 2018, PG&E will begin installing new EV chargers
in partnership with business customers, including at the first
participating customer Merced College.
“Merced College’s Los Banos Campus is excited to partner with PG&E on
their new EV Charge Network program which promotes the sustainability
goals of our district. We are committed to doing our part to reduce
greenhouse-gas emissions in California and also look forward to
providing increased access for future electric vehicle users,” said Joe
Allison, Vice President of Administrative Services at Merced College.
Increasing Clean Transportation in California
In California, transportation is the single largest contributor to greenhouse-gas
emissions. Expanding access to EVs is essential to increasing clean
air and reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in the state. The electricity
fueling EVs in California comes from one of the cleanest energy mixes in
the country – nearly 70 percent of the electricity PG&E delivers to
customers is from greenhouse gas-free resources.
While EV adoption continues to grow in California, one of the biggest
barriers remains – the lack of available places to charge. PG&E’s EV
Charge Network will support the adoption of EVs by increasing access to
charging in locations where it has traditionally been limited and where
cars often sit for longer periods of time, like workplaces and apartment
buildings.
“California continues to lead the nation in the fight against climate
change and clean transportation is critical to building our sustainable
energy future. One in five electric vehicles in the United States plug
into PG&E’s clean energy grid. Through this new program, we can help
even more of our customers feel confident using electric vehicles,
thereby helping the state and our communities meet their clean air and
greenhouse-gas emission reduction goals,” said Geisha Williams, CEO and
President of PG&E Corporation.
Accelerating EV Adoption with PG&E’s EV Charge Network
PG&E’s EV Charge Network program will pay for and build the
infrastructure from the electric grid to the charger. Additionally, PG&E
will offset a portion of the charger cost for all participating
customers, based on the site and location.
Details of the program include:
-
Partnering with EV charging companies, PG&E will install 7,500 level 2
charging stations at business customer sites including condominiums,
apartment buildings and workplaces across Northern and Central
California.
-
To increase EV charging access to more customers, at least 15 percent
of the chargers will be installed in disadvantaged communities.
-
The three-year program officially starts in 2018, and continues
through 2020, with a budget of $130 million.
-
All site hosts can choose to own their charging equipment. PG&E can
own and maintain up to 35 percent of the total (up to 2,625 out of
7,500) at workplaces in disadvantaged communities and apartment
buildings or condominiums.
-
Customer sites can choose chargers from a list of pre-qualified
vendors that meet quality and safety standards. A list of the
pre-qualified vendors can be found here.
Supporting EV Adoption
Committed to increasing adoption of clean vehicles in the state, PG&E
continues its efforts to make it easier for customers to make the switch
to EVs. Online
resources help customers driving EVs learn more and determine which
rate plan makes sense for them. On PG&E's residential
EV rate plans, customers pay the equivalent of $1.20 per gallon to
charge their vehicle overnight.
EV drivers who are PG&E residential electric customers can apply for the Clean
Fuel Rebate, a one-time rebate of $500 rewarding them for using
electricity as a clean transportation fuel. The rebate is part of
California’s statewide Low
Carbon Fuel Standard initiative, which aims to reduce
transportation-related greenhouse-gas emissions by encouraging the
adoption of clean fuels like electricity.
Also, PG&E
has proposed additional projects to the California Public Utilities
Commission that, if approved, will further accelerate EV adoption and
combat climate change. Projects include deployment of fast-charging
stations to meet consumer demand as well as electrification for fleets
with medium- and heavy-duty vehicles including school buses, transit
agencies and delivery fleets that often use diesel, a highly polluting
fuel.
To learn more about the EV Charge Network program, watch an overview
video here
and visit our website at pge.com/evchargenetwork.
To learn more about other options for EV drivers, visit pge.com/ev.
About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E
Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas
and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San
Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of
the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and
Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/
and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.
