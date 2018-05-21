PG&E : Spring into Savings with Four Ways to Reduce Cooling Costs Ahead of Summer

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) wants customers with air
conditioners to know they can cool their home for less as temperatures
heat up. Today, PG&E shares four simple ways for customers to save
energy and reduce cooling costs.
“This spring and summer, we want to help our customers manage their
energy costs and save money. Customers can utilize our tips, tools, and
programs to uncover savings through these hotter months,” said Vincent
Davis, senior director of customer energy solutions at PG&E.
-
Raise the thermostat when at home and turn it up when leaving:
Customers can save on annual cooling costs for each degree the
temperature is increased in their home during the hot summer months.
Set the thermostat to 78 degrees when at home, health permitting. Turn
it up to 85 degrees when not at home.
-
Check air filters once a month: Heating and cooling consume the most
energy in the average home — up to 50 percent of total home energy
use. Dirty filters cause your system to work harder to keep the area
cool, wasting energy and money.
-
Consider purchasing a smart thermostat for your home: Through PG&E’s
Smart Thermostat Rebate, customers receive a $50 rebate on the
purchase of new smart thermostat to help save on home heating and
cooling costs. Visit PG&E's
Marketplace to compare and shop for qualifying ENERGY
STAR® models.
-
Maintain your air conditioner: Customers can lower their monthly
energy bill by keeping air conditioning equipment working at top
efficiency. PG&E’s AC
Quality Care Program offers a free AC assessment ahead of summer
and list of available AC-related rebates.
To take advantage of additional programs, tools, and savings
opportunities, PG&E recommends customers:
-
Go to pge.com
and sign up for a free online account. Signing up to access an
online account is critical to customers’ understanding their energy
use. When logged in, customers can also, review energy use and costs,
compare bills, and more.
-
Find a rate plan that works best for their home at pge.com/ratechoices.
Customers can analyze their energy usage and find the lowest cost or
most convenient rate plan, based on their electric use history. PG&E
customers can also explore new time-of-use rates to determine what
works for their home.
-
Avoid bill surprises with Energy Alerts and Budget Billing.
Customers who need help balancing their budget and avoiding bill
surprises can sign up for the free Bill Forecast Alerts at pge.com/energyalerts
to be alerted by text, phone or email if their monthly bill amount is
projected to exceed the amount they specified. Customers who wish to
receive a more consistent and predictable monthly bill based on their
average annual usage can sign up for Budget Billing at pge.com/budgetbilling.
-
Take a free Home Energy Checkup at pge.com/myenergyuse.
This simple web-based assessment allows customers to find out how
much of their household’s energy goes to heating, hot water,
appliances, and lighting. Customers will receive a personalized list
of ways to reduce energy and lower their bill. It’s free, easy and
takes only five minutes to complete..
For more tips on how to save this summer, visit pge.com/summer.
