PG&E : Supports Customers, Communities Impacted by California Wildfires

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today an initial
series of commitments totaling $250,000 to support wildfire response
efforts across Northern and Central California. For the past week, PG&E
has been onsite and working around the clock with first responders,
local agencies and Cal Fire in the communities impacted by the Carr and
Mendocino Complex fires.
PG&E’s charitable contributions include $150,000 in grants to local
nonprofits across the service area to provide direct community support,
as well as a $50,000 commitment to the American Red Cross for their
emergency response wildfire relief efforts.
PG&E also set aside up to $50,000 to match donations from employees to
nonprofits that benefit individuals and communities impacted by
wildfires.
“PG&E employees live and work in the communities impacted by these
wildfires, and we’re committed to helping them rebuild and recover.
We’re here to help in any way we can, and that includes our charitable
donations, restoring power safely and as quickly as possible, and other
programs designed to help our customers in tough times like these,” said
Travis Kiyota, PG&E’s Vice President of California Public Affairs.
The donations will come from PG&E shareholders, not its customers. More
information about PG&E’s response and recovery work for the Northern
California wildfires can be found at www.pgecommitment.com.
