PG&E : Supports Customers, Communities Impacted by California Wildfires

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today an initial series of commitments totaling $250,000 to support wildfire response efforts across Northern and Central California. For the past week, PG&E has been onsite and working around the clock with first responders, local agencies and Cal Fire in the communities impacted by the Carr and Mendocino Complex fires.

PG&E’s charitable contributions include $150,000 in grants to local nonprofits across the service area to provide direct community support, as well as a $50,000 commitment to the American Red Cross for their emergency response wildfire relief efforts.

PG&E also set aside up to $50,000 to match donations from employees to nonprofits that benefit individuals and communities impacted by wildfires.

“PG&E employees live and work in the communities impacted by these wildfires, and we’re committed to helping them rebuild and recover. We’re here to help in any way we can, and that includes our charitable donations, restoring power safely and as quickly as possible, and other programs designed to help our customers in tough times like these,” said Travis Kiyota, PG&E’s Vice President of California Public Affairs.

The donations will come from PG&E shareholders, not its customers. More information about PG&E’s response and recovery work for the Northern California wildfires can be found at www.pgecommitment.com.

