PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Independent Auditor's Report on review of interim condensed financial statements

08/07/2018 | 06:30pm CEST

Translation of auditor's report originally issued in Polish

Independent Auditor'sReport on review of interim condensed financial statements

To the Shareholders and Supervisory Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed financial statements of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. (the'Company')with registered office located in Warsaw at Mysia 2 Street as of 30 June 2018, including the separate statement of financial position as at 30 June 2018, the separate statement of comprehensive income, the separate statement of changes in equity, the separate statement of cash flows for the period from 1 January 2018 to 30 June 2018 and other explanatory notes (the'interim condensedfinancial statements').

TheCompany'sManagement is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying interim condensed financial statements in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard 34Interim Financial Reportingas adopted by the European Union.

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the accompanying interim condensed financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with National Review Standard 2410 in the wording of the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity('standard'), adopted by the resolution no. 2041/37a/2018 of the National Council of Statutory Auditors of 5 March 2018. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, applying analytical and other review procedures.

A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with National Auditing Standards in the wording of the International Auditing Standards adopted by the resolution no. 2041/37a/2018 of the National Council of Statutory Auditors of 5 March 2018 and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Translation of auditor's report originally issued in Polish

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard 34Interim Financial Reportingas adopted by the European Union.

Warsaw, 7 August 2018

Key Certified Auditor

/s/

Artur Żwakcertified auditor no in the register: 9894

on behalf of

Ernst & Young Audyt Polskaspółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp. k.

Rondo ONZ 1, 00-124 Warsaw no on audit firms list: 130

2/2

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 16:30:01 UTC
