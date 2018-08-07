Log in
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA (PGEP)
PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Selected consolidated financial data for PGE Capital Group

08/07/2018 | 06:30pm CEST

Selected consolidated financial data of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. Capital Group

Sales revenues

Net profit/loss from operatingactivities

Gross profit/loss (before taxation)

Net profit/loss for the reportingperiod

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent companyTotal incomeNet cash from operating activities

Net cash from investing activities

Net cash from financial activitiesNet change in cash and cash equivalents

Net earnings per share (in PLN/EUR per share)Diluted earnings per share (in PLN/EUR per share)

Period ended

June 30,Period ended

June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(not audited)

(not audited)

(not audited)

(not audited)

0.80

PLN million

EUR million

12 871

3 036

1 831

432

1 666

393

1 296

306

1 281

302

1 329

313

2 683

633

-2 905

-685

-1 122

-265

-1 344

-317

0.69

0.16

0.69

0.16

10 620

1 932

1 811

1 495

1 497

1 431

-242

2 449

2 500

455

426

352

352

337

773

-139

-57

577

0.80

0.19

0.19

Weighted average number ofshares (issued ordinary shares usedfor calculation of EPS)

1 869 760 829

1 869 760 829

1 869 760 829

1 869 760 829

As at

As atJune 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

June 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

(not audited)

(audited)

Data restated

(not audited)

(audited)

Data restated

Non-current assets

Current assets

Assets classified as intended forsale

Total assets

Equity

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Share capital

Long-term liabilities

Short-term liabilities

Number of shares as at the endof the reporting period

Book value per share

(in PLN/EUR per share)

Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR per share)

62 650

15 021

9 519

2 282

14

3

72 183

17 306

46 378

11 119

45 128

10 820

19 165

4 595

16 810

4 030

8 995

2 157

1 869 760 829

1 869 760 829

1 869 760 829

25.05

24.14

5.79

25.05

24.14

5.79

PLN million

EUR million

62 744

14 386

8 286

1 900

12

3

71 042

16 288

47 945

10 993

46 842

10 740

19 165

4 394

14 557

3 338

8 540

1 958

Above financial data were converted into EUR according to the following rules:

  • particular items of the assets and liabilities-according to average exchange rate published by the National Bank of Poland EUR/PLN as of June 30,2018-4.3616 EUR/PLN and December 31, 2017-4.1709 EUR/PLN.

  • particular items of statement of comprehensive income and statement of cash flows-according to the exchange rate constituting an arithmetic average of average exchange rates set out by the National Bank of Poland at the end of every month of the reporting period from January 1, 2018 till June 30, 2018-4.2395 EUR/PLN; and for the period from January 1, 2017 till June 30, 2017-4.2474 EUR/PLN.

Disclaimer

PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 16:30:00 UTC
