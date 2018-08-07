PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Selected consolidated financial data for PGE Capital Group

Selected consolidated financial data of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. Capital Group
Sales revenues
Net profit/loss from operatingactivities
Gross profit/loss (before taxation)
Net profit/loss for the reportingperiod
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent companyTotal incomeNet cash from operating activities
Net cash from investing activities
Net cash from financial activitiesNet change in cash and cash equivalents
Net earnings per share (in PLN/EUR per share)Diluted earnings per share (in PLN/EUR per share)
Period ended
June 30,Period ended
June 30,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
(not audited)
|
(not audited)
|
(not audited)
|
(not audited)
|
PLN million
|
EUR million
|
12 871
|
3 036
|
1 831
|
432
|
1 666
|
393
|
1 296
|
306
|
1 281
|
302
|
1 329
|
313
|
2 683
|
633
|
-2 905
|
-685
|
-1 122
|
-265
|
-1 344
|
-317
|
0.69
|
0.16
|
0.69
|
0.16
10 620
1 932
1 811
1 495
1 497
1 431
-242
2 449
2 500
455
426
352
352
337
773
-139
-57
577
0.80
0.19
0.19
Weighted average number ofshares (issued ordinary shares usedfor calculation of EPS)
1 869 760 829
1 869 760 829
1 869 760 829
1 869 760 829
As at
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2017
(audited)
Data restated
(audited)
Data restated
Non-current assets
Current assets
Assets classified as intended forsale
Total assets
Equity
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital
Long-term liabilities
Short-term liabilities
Number of shares as at the endof the reporting period
Book value per share
(in PLN/EUR per share)
Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR per share)
|
62 650
|
15 021
|
9 519
|
2 282
|
14
|
3
|
72 183
|
17 306
|
46 378
|
11 119
|
45 128
|
10 820
|
19 165
|
4 595
|
16 810
|
4 030
|
8 995
|
2 157
|
1 869 760 829
|
1 869 760 829
|
1 869 760 829
|
25.05
|
24.14
|
5.79
|
25.05
|
24.14
|
5.79
|
PLN million
|
EUR million
|
62 744
|
14 386
|
8 286
|
1 900
|
12
|
3
|
71 042
|
16 288
|
47 945
|
10 993
|
46 842
|
10 740
|
19 165
|
4 394
|
14 557
|
3 338
|
8 540
|
1 958
Above financial data were converted into EUR according to the following rules:
-
particular items of the assets and liabilities-according to average exchange rate published by the National Bank of Poland EUR/PLN as of June 30,2018-4.3616 EUR/PLN and December 31, 2017-4.1709 EUR/PLN.
-
particular items of statement of comprehensive income and statement of cash flows-according to the exchange rate constituting an arithmetic average of average exchange rates set out by the National Bank of Poland at the end of every month of the reporting period from January 1, 2018 till June 30, 2018-4.2395 EUR/PLN; and for the period from January 1, 2017 till June 30, 2017-4.2474 EUR/PLN.
Disclaimer
PGE - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 16:30:00 UTC