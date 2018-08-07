PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna : Selected consolidated financial data for PGE Capital Group

Selected consolidated financial data of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. Capital Group

Sales revenues

Net profit/loss from operatingactivities

Gross profit/loss (before taxation)

Net profit/loss for the reportingperiod

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent companyTotal incomeNet cash from operating activities

Net cash from investing activities

Net cash from financial activitiesNet change in cash and cash equivalents

Net earnings per share (in PLN/EUR per share)Diluted earnings per share (in PLN/EUR per share)

Period ended

June 30,Period ended

June 30,

2018 2017 2018 2017 (not audited) (not audited) (not audited) (not audited)

0.80

PLN million EUR million 12 871 3 036 1 831 432 1 666 393 1 296 306 1 281 302 1 329 313 2 683 633 -2 905 -685 -1 122 -265 -1 344 -317 0.69 0.16 0.69 0.16 10 620

1 932

1 811

1 495

1 497

1 431

-242

2 449

2 500

455

426

352

352

337

773

-139

-57

577

0.80

0.19

0.19

Weighted average number ofshares (issued ordinary shares usedfor calculation of EPS)

1 869 760 829

1 869 760 829

1 869 760 829

1 869 760 829

As at

As atJune 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

June 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

(not audited)

(audited)

Data restated

(not audited)

(audited)

Data restated

Non-current assets

Current assets

Assets classified as intended forsale

Total assets

Equity

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Share capital

Long-term liabilities

Short-term liabilities

Number of shares as at the endof the reporting period

Book value per share

(in PLN/EUR per share)

Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR per share)

62 650 15 021 9 519 2 282 14 3 72 183 17 306 46 378 11 119 45 128 10 820 19 165 4 595 16 810 4 030 8 995 2 157 1 869 760 829 1 869 760 829 1 869 760 829 25.05 24.14 5.79 25.05 24.14 5.79

PLN million EUR million 62 744 14 386 8 286 1 900 12 3 71 042 16 288 47 945 10 993 46 842 10 740 19 165 4 394 14 557 3 338 8 540 1 958

Above financial data were converted into EUR according to the following rules: