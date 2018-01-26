PGNiG : Current Report No. 8/2017

Current Report No. 8/2017

Warsaw, January 26th 2018

PGNiG Notes Placed with the Group Subsidiaries

Current Report No. 8/2018

The Management Board of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA ('PGNiG') reports on the acquisition of PGNiG debt securities by the Group subsidiaries.

On January 26th 2018, PGNiG issued notes (the 'Notes') under the Short-Term Note Issue Programme dated May 6th 2014 (the 'Programme'). The aggregate par value of the Notes is PLN 50,000,000.00 (fifty million złoty), including:

- 500 Notes with the total value of PLN 50,000,000.00 (fifty million złoty), maturing on February 9th 2018 and yielding 1.7300% per annum, which have been acquired by Polska Spółka Gazownictwa Sp.z o.o. in which PGNiG holds a 100% stake and has the right to 100% of the total vote at the General Meeting.

The par value of one Note is PLN 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand złoty).

All the Notes are denominated in the Polish złoty and have been offered in a private placement exclusively in the territory of Poland.

The Notes are unsecured discount bearer notes in book-entry form, and will be redeemed at par value.

PGNiG has no plans to introduce the Notes to public trading. The Programme is a tool designed to effectively manage short-term liquidity within the PGNiG Group.

Following the Note issue discussed above, the total par value of notes issued under the Programme and outstanding as at January 26th, 2018 is PLN 50,000,000.00 (fifty million złoty).