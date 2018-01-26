Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  PGNiG SA    PGN   PLPGNIG00014

PGNIG SA (PGN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/25
6.83 PLN   +0.59%
08:24p PGNIG : Current Report No. 8/2017
04:09p PGNIG : Current Report No. 8/2018
01/25 PGNIG : Current Report No. 7/2018
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

PGNiG : Current Report No. 8/2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 08:24pm CET

Current Report No. 8/2017

2018.01.26 12:21 Current Report No. 8/2017

Warsaw, January 26th 2018
PGNiG Notes Placed with the Group Subsidiaries
Current Report No. 8/2018
The Management Board of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA ('PGNiG') reports on the acquisition of PGNiG debt securities by the Group subsidiaries.
On January 26th 2018, PGNiG issued notes (the 'Notes') under the Short-Term Note Issue Programme dated May 6th 2014 (the 'Programme'). The aggregate par value of the Notes is PLN 50,000,000.00 (fifty million złoty), including:
- 500 Notes with the total value of PLN 50,000,000.00 (fifty million złoty), maturing on February 9th 2018 and yielding 1.7300% per annum, which have been acquired by Polska Spółka Gazownictwa Sp.z o.o. in which PGNiG holds a 100% stake and has the right to 100% of the total vote at the General Meeting.
The par value of one Note is PLN 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand złoty).
All the Notes are denominated in the Polish złoty and have been offered in a private placement exclusively in the territory of Poland.
The Notes are unsecured discount bearer notes in book-entry form, and will be redeemed at par value.
PGNiG has no plans to introduce the Notes to public trading. The Programme is a tool designed to effectively manage short-term liquidity within the PGNiG Group.
Following the Note issue discussed above, the total par value of notes issued under the Programme and outstanding as at January 26th, 2018 is PLN 50,000,000.00 (fifty million złoty).

PGNiG - Polish Oil & Gas Company published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 19:24:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PGNIG SA
08:24p PGNIG : Current Report No. 8/2017
04:09p PGNIG : Current Report No. 8/2018
01/25 PGNIG : Current Report No. 7/2018
01/23 PGNIG : Current Report No. 4/2018
01/22 PGNIG : Current Report No. 3/2018
01/12 PGNIG : PGG, JSW and Tauron to cooperate on extraction of coal bed methane (CBM)
01/11 PGNIG : Poland sets record high gas exports to Ukraine
01/11 PGNIG : Record-high Natural Gas Sales from Poland (PGNiG) to Ukraine
01/10 PGNIG : Record-high natural gas sales from Poland (PGNiG) to Ukraine
2017 PGNIG : Current Report No. 101/2017
More news
Financials ( PLN)
Sales 2017 32 521 M
EBIT 2017 4 349 M
Net income 2017 3 592 M
Finance 2017 513 M
Yield 2017 3,76%
P/E ratio 2017 11,20
P/E ratio 2018 9,62
EV / Sales 2017 1,20x
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
Capitalization 39 466 M
Chart PGNIG SA
Duration : Period :
PGNiG SA Technical Analysis Chart | PGN | PLPGNIG00014 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PGNIG SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,66  PLN
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piotr Grzegorz Wozniak Chief Executive Officer
Bartlomiej Nowak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michal Pietrzyk Vice President-Management Board & Head-Finance
Andrzej Gonet Member-Supervisory Board
Piotr Sprzaczak Vice chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGNIG SA8.76%11 837
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL3.56%300 765
PETROCHINA COMPANY14.34%253 808
TOTAL3.25%148 999
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS20.12%83 439
STATOIL6.79%79 799
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.