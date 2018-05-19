Log in
PGNIG SA    PGN   PLPGNIG00014

PGNIG SA (PGN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 05/18
6.07 PLN   -0.82%
01:15pPGNIG : Poland's PGNiG plans to suspend gas project in Iran because ..
05/18PGNIG SA : quaterly earnings release
PGNiG : Poland's PGNiG plans to suspend gas project in Iran because of U.S. sanctions

05/19/2018 | 01:15pm CEST

KRAKOW, Poland (Reuters) - Poland's dominant gas firm PGNiG plans to suspend a gas project in Iran because of the risk from U.S. sanctions, the company's deputy chief executive said.

"There is not much we can do about the contract in Iran. Any moment the sanctions will be put in place and nobody wants to take a risk," Maciej Wozniak of the state-run PGNiG told Reuters.

"We can take risks when we are drilling and looking for hydrocarbons, but we will not take risks playing politics," he said, adding the project consisted of providing technical expertise in gas extraction in Iran.

(Corrects to say PGNiG "plans to suspend" instead of "suspends" in line with the intentions of the deputy chief executive)

(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Financials ( PLN)
Sales 2018 34 620 M
EBIT 2018 4 480 M
Net income 2018 3 591 M
Debt 2018 415 M
Yield 2018 4,15%
P/E ratio 2018 9,95
P/E ratio 2019 8,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 35 595 M
Chart PGNIG SA
Duration : Period :
PGNiG SA Technical Analysis Chart | PGN | PLPGNIG00014 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PGNIG SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,11  PLN
Spread / Average Target 0,69%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGNIG SA-3.34%9 745
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL12.43%311 265
PETROCHINA COMPANY4.94%233 049
TOTAL18.32%171 070
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS59.32%99 161
EQUINOR26.26%90 030
