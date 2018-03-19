PGT Innovations, Inc. : Announces Repricing of Senior Secured Term Loan Facility Due February 2022 at LIBOR+3.50%, a 1.25% Reduction in Margin

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI), the leading U.S. manufacturer and
supplier of impact-resistant windows and doors (the “Company”), today
announced that it has entered into an amendment to its existing $224
million senior secured term loan facility due February 2022 (the “Term
Loan Facility”), which has resulted in, among other things, a 125 basis
point reduction in the interest rate applicable to the Term Loan
Facility. The Company estimates that this interest rate reduction should
reduce its cash debt service costs by an aggregate of nearly $2.8
million over the next twelve months, as compared to what those costs
would have been without the reduction.
“With this amendment, we have reduced our interest margin by a total of
225 basis points since February 2017, significantly improving our cost
of capital,” said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations’ President and Chief
Executive Officer. “Our ability to further reduce the margin component
of our interest rate is due to our improved financial performance and
leverage position, and strong cash flow. We believe this interest rate
reduction positions the Company well to continue executing on its
long-term strategy, including further deleveraging, and will enhance
shareholder value.”
After giving effect to the amendment, the Term Loan Facility will bear
interest at a rate equal to, at the option of the Company, LIBOR (with a
floor of 100 basis points), or a base rate (with a floor of 200 basis
points) plus an applicable margin. The applicable margin is 350 basis
points in the case of LIBOR, and 250 basis points in the case of the
base rate. Interest under the Term Loan Facility is payable either
quarterly or at the expiration of any LIBOR interest period applicable
thereto. Other significant terms, restrictions, and financial and other
covenants under the Term Loan Facility remain materially unchanged.
After giving effect to the amendment, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.
will serve as administrative agent and collateral agent under the Term
Loan Facility.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding our business that are not
historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and
uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from
those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking
statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology, such as “estimates,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” and
similar terminology. These risks and uncertainties include factors such
as:
-
unfavorable changes in new home starts and home remodeling trends,
especially in the State of Florida, where the substantial portion of
our sales are generated;
-
unfavorable changes in the economy in the United States in general and
in the State of Florida, where the substantial portion of our sales
are generated;
-
increases in our cost of raw materials, including aluminum, glass and
vinyl;
-
our dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain of our key
materials;
-
increases in our electricity, fuel and transportation costs;
-
our level of indebtedness;
-
our dependence on our impact-resistant product lines;
-
our ability to successfully integrate businesses we may acquire,
including our acquisition of WinDoor, Inc.
-
product liability and warranty claims brought against us;
-
federal, state and local laws and regulations, including unfavorable
changes in local building codes;
-
our dependence on a limited number of manufacturing facilities; and
-
the other risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in
our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Statements in this press release that are forward-looking statements
include, without limitation, our expectations regarding: (1) the amount
by which the amendment to our Term Loan Facility may reduce our cash
debt service costs; and (2) the effects of the amendment to the Term
Loan Facility on our ability to execute our long-term strategy
(including the potential for further deleveraging) and enhance
shareholder value. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of
this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no
obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect
subsequent events or circumstances from the date of this press release.
About PGT Innovations, Inc.
PGT Innovations, headquartered in North Venice, Florida, with more than
2,800 employees, creates value through customer relationships,
understanding the needs of the industries it serves, a drive to create
the strongest, safest impact-resistant products on the market, and a
commitment to always moving our business and products forward. The
company's trusted brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, and
WinDoor®. PGT Innovations is the nation’s largest manufacturer of
impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its
primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index. For
additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.
