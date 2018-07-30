PGT Innovations : PGTI Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Results
0
07/30/2018 | 01:31pm CEST
Second Quarter Net Income Per Diluted Share increased 115 Percent
Year-over-Year
Strong Second Quarter Net Sales of $169 million Driven Primarily by
Repair and Remodeling Sector Growth
PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), the leading U.S. manufacturer and
supplier of impact-resistant windows and doors, today announced
financial results for its second quarter and first half ended June 30,
2018.
Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2018 versus Second Quarter
2017
Net sales of $169 million, an increase of $32 million, or 23 percent
Gross margin of 35.4 percent, compared to 32.4 percent
Net income of $22.5 million, compared to $10.3 million
Adjusted net income of $21.4 million, compared to $10.3 million
Net income per diluted share of $0.43, compared to $0.20
Adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.41, compared to $0.20
Financial Highlights for First Half 2018 versus First Half 2017
Net sales of $310 million, an increase of $59 million, or 24 percent
Gross margin of 33.8 percent, compared to 30.5 percent
Net income of $29.9 million, compared to $13.3 million
Adjusted net income of $31.3 million, compared to $14.1 million
Net income per diluted share of $0.57, compared to $0.26
Adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.60, compared to $0.27
“We continue to build on our momentum and are pleased to report a 23
percent increase in year over year sales,” stated Jeff Jackson,
President and Chief Executive Officer of PGT Innovations. “Significant
growth in our repair and remodel sector along with solid operating
performance across the portfolio resulted in another quarter of strong
sales and free cash flow.”
“Demand for our products continues to grow based on our deep customer
relationships and increased awareness of the benefits of our
impact-resistant products following last year’s hurricane season. I am
proud of our team’s response to this increased demand and ability to
deliver exceptional operating performance that resulted in gross margin
improvement of three percentage points in the second quarter compared to
last year. The positive impacts of increased demand for our products,
and our strong operating performance and solid free cash flow underlie
our decision to increase the ranges for all metrics in our guidance for
the full year of 2018,” continued Jackson.
“As we move through 2018, we continue to successfully execute on our
strategy of investing in advertising and marketing to drive strong sales
and expect to further enhance value going forward. We are excited about
the opportunities ahead and look forward to completing our acquisition
of Western Window Systems to position PGT Innovations as a national
leader in the premium window and door space. As we enter the second half
of the year, we are well positioned and focused to deliver on our
strategic plan and deliver exceptional full year results,” Jackson
concluded.
Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook
As previously announced, given the increased demand for our products and
our solid execution, the Company is increasing its guidance for its 2018
fiscal year. The revised guidance is for legacy PGT Innovations and does
not include Western Window Systems.
PGT Innovations now expects to finish toward the high end of the
following ranges, with all comparisons to fiscal year 2017:
Net sales of $580 million to $600 million, increasing 13 percent to 17
percent;
Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $110 million, increasing 19 percent
to 31 percent;
Net income per diluted share of $0.95 to $1.10; and
Free cash flow of $62 million to $72 million
Acquisition of Western Window Systems
On July 24, 2018, the Company announced it entered into a definitive
agreement under which PGT Innovations will acquire Western Window
Systems for $360 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments. The
transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to cash EPS and
gross and adjusted EBITDA margins and accretive to GAAP EPS in the first
half of 2019. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third
quarter of 2018.
Conference Call
PGT Innovations will host a conference call on Monday, July 30, 2018, at
10:30 a.m. The conference call will be available at the same time
through the Investor Relations section of the PGT Innovations, Inc.
website, http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/events.cfm.
To participate in the teleconference, kindly dial into the call a few
minutes before the start time: 877-883-0383 (U.S.) and 412-902-6506
(Canada and international). The conference ID is 2766333. A replay of
the call will be available on July 30, 2018, through August 13, 2018. To
access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and
412-317-0088 (international) and refer to pass code 10122004.
PGT Innovations, headquartered in North Venice, Florida, with
approximately 2,700 employees, creates value through customer
relationships, understanding the needs of the industries it serves, a
drive to create the strongest, safest impact-resistant products on the
market, and a commitment to always moving our business and products
forward. The company's trusted brands include CGI® and CGI® Commercial,
PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, and WinDoor®. PGT Innovations is the
nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors,
holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the
S&P SmallCap 400 Index. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding our business that are not
historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and
uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from
those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking
statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology, such as “may,” “expect,” “expectations,” “outlook,”
“forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “believe,” “could,” “project,”
“estimate,” “anticipate,” “should” and similar terminology. These risks
and uncertainties include factors such as:
• unfavorable changes in new home starts and home remodeling trends,
especially in the State of Florida, where the substantial portion of our
sales are generated;
• unfavorable changes in the economy in the United States in general and
in the State of Florida, where the substantial portion of our sales are
generated;
• increases in our cost of raw materials, including aluminum, glass and
vinyl, including, without limitation, due to the implementation of
tariffs and other trade-related restrictions;
• our dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain of our key
materials;
• increases in our transportation costs;
• our level of indebtedness;
• our dependence on our impact-resistant product lines;
• our ability to successfully integrate businesses we may acquire;
• product liability and warranty claims brought against us;
• federal, state and local laws and regulations, including unfavorable
changes in local building codes;
• our dependence on a limited number of manufacturing facilities;
• the continuing post-storm impact of Hurricane Irma on our customers
and markets, demand for our products, and our financial and operational
performance related thereto;
• risks associated with our information technology systems, including
cybersecurity-related risks, such as unauthorized intrusions into our
systems by “hackers” and theft of data and information from our systems,
and,
• the other risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in
our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017.
Statements in this press release that are forward-looking statements
include, without limitation, our expectations regarding: (1) demand for
our products going forward, including the demand for our products from
homeowners who are preparing for the 2018 and future hurricane seasons;
(2) our ability to continue to leverage fixed costs in a favorable
manner; (3) the heightened awareness brought by Hurricane Irma and our
post-Irma advertising initiatives about the benefits of impact-resistant
window and door products; (4) the favorable impact that the increase in
our product prices may have on our performance, and our ability to take
future price increases to offset further increases in our costs; (5) the
Company’s ability to capture a meaningful share of any increased demand
for impact-resistant products; and (7) our financial and operational
performance for our 2018 fiscal year, including our “Fiscal Year 2018
Outlook” set forth in this press release. You are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the
Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking
statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances from the date
of this press release.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This Press Release and the financial schedules include financial
measures and terms not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally
accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We believe that presentation of
non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted net income per
share, and adjusted EBITDA provides investors and analysts with an
alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that
enables investors and analysts to more thoroughly evaluate our current
performance compared to past performance. We also believe these non-GAAP
measures provide investors with a better baseline for assessing our
future earnings potential. The non-GAAP measures included in this
release are provided to give investors access to types of measures that
we use in analyzing our results.
Adjusted net income consists of GAAP net income adjusted for the items
included in the accompanying reconciliation. Adjusted net income per
share consists of GAAP net income per share adjusted for the items
included in the accompanying reconciliation. We believe these measures
enable investors and analysts to more thoroughly evaluate our current
performance as compared to the past performance and provide a better
baseline for assessing the Company's future earnings potential. However,
these measures do not provide a complete picture of our operations.
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income, adjusted for the items included
in the accompanying reconciliation. We believe that adjusted EBITDA
provides useful information to investors and analysts about the
Company's performance because they eliminate the effects of
period-to-period changes in taxes, costs associated with capital
investments and interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA does not give effect
to the cash the Company must use to service its debt or pay its income
taxes and thus does not reflect the actual funds generated from
operations or available for capital investments.
Our calculations of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share,
and adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to calculations
performed by other companies and reported as similarly titled measures.
These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results
prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered a
substitute for or superior to GAAP measures. Schedules that reconcile
adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted EBITDA
to GAAP net income are included in the financial schedules accompanying
this release.
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
July 1,
June 30,
July 1,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
169,269
$
137,384
$
309,522
$
250,105
Cost of sales
109,322
92,831
204,802
173,813
Gross profit
59,947
44,553
104,720
76,292
Selling, general and administrative expenses
32,581
24,650
61,238
47,435
Gains on transfers of assets (1)
(2,551
)
-
(2,551
)
-
Income from operations
29,917
19,903
46,033
28,857
Interest expense, net
3,609
4,568
7,652
9,478
Debt extinguishment costs
-
-
3,079
-
Income before income taxes
26,308
15,335
35,302
19,379
Income tax expense
3,760
5,080
5,414
6,125
Net income
$
22,548
$
10,255
$
29,888
$
13,254
Basic net income per common share
$
0.45
$
0.21
$
0.60
$
0.27
Diluted net income per common share
$
0.43
$
0.20
$
0.57
$
0.26
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
50,317
49,473
50,087
49,368
Diluted
52,056
51,664
52,023
51,607
(1) Gains on transfers of assets of $2.6 million in the three- and
six-month periods ended June 30, 2018, relate to the transfers of
machinery and equipment to Cardinal Glass Industries under the asset
purchase agreement.
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited - in thousands)
June 30,
December 30,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
63,923
$
34,029
Accounts receivable, net
74,970
60,308
Inventories
35,326
37,816
Contract assets, net
11,012
-
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and assets held for sale (1)
10,656
12,363
Total current assets
195,887
144,516
Property, plant and equipment, net
93,433
84,133
Intangible assets, net
111,725
115,043
Goodwill
108,060
108,060
Other assets, net
1,336
1,367
Total assets
$
510,441
$
453,119
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2)
$
45,911
$
41,085
Current portion of long-term debt
303
294
Total current liabilities
46,214
41,379
Long-term debt, less current portion
215,081
212,679
Deferred income taxes, net
23,287
22,772
Other liabilities (2)
17,015
964
Total liabilities
301,597
277,794
Total shareholders' equity
208,844
175,325
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
510,441
$
453,119
(1) At December 30, 2017, includes $3.2 million of assets held for
sale related to the machinery and equipment to be transferred to
Cardinal Glass Industries under the asset purchase agreement.
(2) At June 30, 2018, includes $2.8 million within accrued expenses
and $15.3 million within other liabilities of deferred trade
discount related to the supply agreement with Cardinal Glass
Industries being amortized through 2024.
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THEIR GAAP
EQUIVALENTS
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
July 1,
June 30,
July 1,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income
per share (1):
Net income (2)
$
22,548
$
10,255
$
29,888
$
13,254
Reconciling items:
Debt extinguishment costs (2)
-
-
3,079
-
Facility and equipment relocation costs (3)
-
-
435
-
Gains on transfers of assets under Cardinal APA (4)
(2,551
)
-
(2,551
)
-
Transaction-related costs (5)
999
-
999
-
Management reorganization costs (6)
-
-
-
715
Thermal Plastic System start-up costs (7)
-
-
-
517
Tax effect of reconciling items
403
-
(503
)
(435
)
Adjusted net income
$
21,399
$
10,255
$
31,347
$
14,051
Weighted-average diluted shares (2)
52,056
51,664
52,023
51,607
Adjusted net income per share - diluted
$
0.41
$
0.20
$
0.60
$
0.27
Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (1):
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,829
4,669
9,449
9,266
Interest expense, net
3,609
4,568
7,652
9,478
Income tax expense
3,760
5,080
5,414
6,125
Reversal of tax effect of reconciling items for adjusted net
income above
(403
)
-
503
435
Stock-based compensation expense (8)
684
579
1,198
1,037
Adjusted EBITDA
$
33,878
$
25,151
$
55,563
$
40,392
Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of net sales
20.0
%
18.3
%
18.0
%
16.2
%
(1) The Company's non-GAAP financial measures were explained in its
Form 8-K filed July 30, 2018.
(2) Represents debt extinguishment costs recognized in the first
quarter of 2018 relating to the Company's second refinancing and
second amendment of the 2016 Credit Agreement on March 16, 2018. We
repriced and amended our 2016 Credit Agreement for the first time on
February 17, 2017. However, because there were no changes in lender
positions in the first action, it did not result in any lender
positions being considered as modified or extinguished. Therefore,
there was no charge for debt extinguishment costs in the three or
six months ended July 1, 2017.
(3) Represents costs associated with planned relocation of the CGI
Windows & Doors manufacturing operations to its new facility in
Miami, FL, and costs associated with machinery and equipment
relocations within our glass plant operations in Venice, FL as the
result of our planned disposal of certain glass manufacturing assets
to Cardinal Glass Industries. Of the $435 thousand, $416 thousand is
classified within cost of sales during the six months ended June 30,
2018, with the remainder classified within selling, general and
administrative expenses.
(4) Represents gains on sales of assets to Cardinal LG Company
(Cardinal) under an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) dated September
22, 2017. Pursuant to the terms of the APA, during the three months
ended June 30, 2018, we transferred assets to Cardinal which had a
net book value of $3.2 million and fair value of $5.8 million,
resulting in the recognition of gains on disposals totaling $2.6
million.
(5) Represents costs relating to our acquisition of Western Window
Systems, which we announced on July 24, 2018, classified within
selling, general and administrative expenses in the three and six
months ended June 30, 2018.
(6) Represents costs associated with planned changes in our
management structure in the first quarter of 2017, directed towards
maximizing the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company's
leadership team, classified within selling, general and
administrative expenses in the six months ended July 1, 2017.
(7) Represents costs incurred in January and February 2017
associated with the start-up of our second Thermal Plastic Spacer
system insulated glass line, all of which is classified within cost
of sales in the six months ended July 1, 2017.
(8) Beginning in 2018, we updated our reporting of adjusted EBITDA
to exclude non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Prior periods
have been revised to reflect this change for consistency of
comparisons.