Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Pharma Mar SA    PHM   ES0169501030

PHARMA MAR SA (PHM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Pharma Mar : PharmaMar has requested the process of re-examination for Aplidin® from the EMA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 09:50am CET

PharmaMar has requested the process of re-examination for

Aplidin® from the EMA

Madrid, January, 3rd, 2018. PharmaMar (MSE:PHM) has announced the initiation of the re-examination process by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Aplidin® (plitidepsin) for the indication of relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

PharmaMar believes that this novel molecule could become part of the therapeutic arsenal available for the treatment of multiple myeloma in Europe.

It is worth noting that the re-examination procedure is handled by the EMA´s CHMP and usually lasts around 4 months. It concludes with either the confirmation of the negative opinion or with the issuing of a new positive opinion by the CHMP.

After finalizing this process of re-examination, the European Commission will be in charge of emitting the final verdict on the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Aplidin® (plitidepsin), which could arrive around June or July, 2018.

About APLIDIN® (plitidepsin)

Plitidepsin is an investigational anticancer agent of marine origin, originally obtained from the ascidian Aplidium albicans. It specifically binds to the eEF1A2 and targets the non-canonical role of this protein, resulting in tumor cell death via apoptosis (programed death). Plitidepsin is currently in clinical development for hematological cancers, including a Phase Ib trial in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma as a triple combination of plitidepsin and bortezomib, and a Phase II in patients with multiple myeloma refractory to lenalidomida and bortezomib. Furthermore, a Phase II study in relapsed or refractory angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. A Phase III trial in multiple myeloma relapsed or refractory has been completed. Plitidepsin has received orphan drug designation in the European Union and the United States of America.

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a relatively uncommon type of blood cancer, which accounts for 10% of all hematological malignancies, this being caused by malignant plasma cells that very rapidly multiplyi. Normal plasma cells are white blood cells, which form part of the immune system, found in the bone marrow that produce the antibodies necessary for fighting infectionsii. Abnormal cells produce a type of antibody that does not benefit the body and accumulate, thus preventing normal cells from functioning properly. In 2015, 26,850 new cases were diagnosed in the US, and about 11,200 people died from this diseaseiii.In Europe, the incidence is 4.5-6.0 out of 100 000 diagnosed per yeariv.

About PharmaMar

Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a world-leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery and development of innovative marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. PharmaMar develops and commercializes YONDELIS® in Europe and has other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid and hematological cancers, Zepsyre™ (PM1183), plitidepsin, PM184 and PM14. PharmaMar is a global biopharmaceutical company with subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar fully owns other companies: GENOMICA, a leading molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi); and two other chemical enterprises, Zelnova Zeltia and Xylazel. To learn more about

PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.

Disclaimer

This document is a press release, not a prospectus. This document does not constitute or form part of an offering or invitation to sell or a solicitation to purchase, offer or subscribe shares of the company. Moreover, no reliance should be placed upon this document for any investment decision or contract and it does not constitute a recommendation of any type with regard to the shares of the company.

Media Contact:

Alfonso Ortín - Communications Director [email protected] Mobile: + 34609493127

Paula Fernández - Media Relations Manager [email protected] Mobile: +34

638796215

Phone: +34 918466000

Investor Relations: Phone: +34 914444500

Or please visit our website at www.pharmamar.com

Pharma Mar SA published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 08:49:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHARMA MAR SA
09:50a PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar has requested the process of re-examination for Aplidin® ..
09:50a R&D : new licenses, patents and registered trademarks
01/02 PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar signs a commercialization and distribution license agreem..
2017 PHARMA MAR : The CHMP confirms its earlier trend towards a negative vote for the..
2017 R&D : new licenses, patents and registered trademarks
2017 PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar shows new data on plitidepsin for the treatment of multip..
2017 PHARMA MAR : PharmaMar presents positive results of the pivotal Phase III trial ..
2017 PHARMA MAR : Phase III trial with Zepsyre® in small-cell lung cancer (ATLANTIS) ..
2017 R&D : new licenses, patents and registered trademarks
2017 PHARMA MAR : GENOMICA Receives Authorization for the Commercialization of its Di..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Pharma Mar (PHMMF) Presents At Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference - Slideshow
2017 Talking With PharmaMar's Management About Its Upcoming Pivotal Year
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 174 M
EBIT 2017 -15,6 M
Net income 2017 -15,7 M
Debt 2017 63,4 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 1 285,00
EV / Sales 2017 3,65x
EV / Sales 2018 3,40x
Capitalization 572 M
Chart PHARMA MAR SA
Duration : Period :
Pharma Mar SA Technical Analysis Chart | PHM | ES0169501030 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PHARMA MAR SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,03 €
Spread / Average Target 96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Maria Fernández de Sousa-Faro Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Pascal M. Besman Chief Operating Officer
Maria Luisa de Francia Chief Financial Officer
Nadia Badri Vice President-Medical Affairs
Pedro Fernández Puentes Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHARMA MAR SA0.00%690
BIOGEN0.00%67 370
CSL LIMITED0.00%49 853
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%26 718
GRIFOLS SA0.00%18 524
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL0.00%15 660
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.