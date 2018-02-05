Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Log in
02/05/2018 | 10:36pm CET

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq:PAHC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on March 28, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2018.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for use in the production of poultry, swine, cattle, dairy and aquaculture.  For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Contact:
Richard Johnson
Chief Financial Officer, Phibro Animal Health Corporation
+1 201-329-7300
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
