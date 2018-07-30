Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Phibro Animal Health Corp    PAHC

PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP (PAHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

TEANECK, N.J., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq:PAHC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on September 26, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2018.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for use in the production of poultry, swine, cattle, dairy and aquaculture.  For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Contact:
Richard Johnson
Chief Financial Officer, Phibro Animal Health Corporation
+1 201-329-7300
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP
11:01pPhibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/26PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH : New Mobile App Helps Dairy Producers Track Trends, Maximi..
AQ
07/06PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION : to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Fourth..
AQ
07/06PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH : Biotech firm to create 150 jobs in Sligo
AQ
07/05Phibro Animal Health to establish new biotech facility in Sligo, Ireland, cre..
GL
07/05PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH : to establish new biotech facility in Sligo, creating up t..
PU
07/02INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY PHIBRO ANIM : PAHC) – CEO Sold 10,000 shares of S..
AQ
07/02INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY PHIBRO ANIM : PAHC) – Major Shareholder Sold 10,0..
AQ
06/22PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Illinois (June 22)
AQ
06/22PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Missouri (June 22)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/05Phibro Animal Health to add production facility in Ireland 
05/11Phibro Animal Health's (PAHC) Management on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
05/10Phibro Animal Health Corporation 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/07Phibro Animal declares $0.10 dividend 
05/07Phibro Animal beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 815 M
EBIT 2018 107 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 236 M
Yield 2018 0,92%
P/E ratio 2018 30,87
P/E ratio 2019 27,73
EV / Sales 2018 2,65x
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capitalization 1 924 M
Chart PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP
Duration : Period :
Phibro Animal Health Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 38,0 $
Spread / Average Target -19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack C. Bendheim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Larry L. Miller Chief Operating Officer
Richard G. Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Gerald K. Carlson Director
Daniel M. Bendheim Director & Executive VP-Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP40.75%1 924
ZOETIS18.27%41 390
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS41.70%4 021
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD49.34%2 725
VIRBAC0.89%1 209
PULIKE BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING INC-26.95%771
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.