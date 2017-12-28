PM LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Philip Morris International Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Class Action

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from July
26, 2016 through December 20, 2017, both dates inclusive (“Class
Period”) of the important February 20, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in
the first filed class action commenced by Rosen Law Firm. The lawsuit
seeks to recover damages for Philip Morris investors under the federal
securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
there were irregularities in the clinical experiments that underpin
Philip Morris’ application to the FDA for approval of its iQOS smoking
device; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about Philip Morris’
business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading
and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true
details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered
damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 20, 2018.
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other
class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
