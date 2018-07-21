Philip Morris International : Announces Non-Executive Board Chairman Louis Camilleri to Assume CEO Role at Ferrari S.p.A.

The board of directors of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has its
board member, Sergio Marchionne, and his family in our thoughts and
prayers during this challenging time.
We congratulate our board chairman, Louis Camilleri, as he assumes the
role of CEO of Ferrari S.p.A. The long term relationship between our two
companies is deep and meaningful and we look forward to continued
business collaboration. Mr. Camilleri will continue to serve as
non-executive chairman of the PMI board.
Philip Morris International: Who We Are
We are a leading international tobacco company engaged in the
manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing
products in markets outside the United States of America. We’re building
our future on smoke-free products. Through multidisciplinary
capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and
scientific substantiation, we aim to ensure that our smoke-free products
meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements.
Our vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes. For
more information, see our PMI
and PMIScience
websites.
