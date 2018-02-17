Philip Morris International : FEBRUARY 20 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International Inc.

Log in
02/17/2018 | 05:47pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Philip Morris International, Inc. ("Philip Morris" or the "Company") (NYSE: PM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between July 26, 2016, and December 20, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 20, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the complaint, the Company failed to disclose that: (1) there were irregularities in the clinical experiments that underpin Philip Morris' application to the FDA for approval of its iQOS smoking device; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Philip Morris' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares fell harming investors.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
