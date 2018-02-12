Log in
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL (PM)
Philip Morris International : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Philip Morris International Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018 - PM

02/12/2018 | 11:36pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Philip Morris International Inc. ("Philip Morris") (NYSE: PM) between July 26, 2016 and December 20, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/philip-morris-international?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were irregularities in the clinical experiments that underpin Philip Morris' application to the FDA for approval of its iQOS smoking device; and (2) consequently, defendants' statements about Philip Morris' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Philip Morris, you have until February 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn?t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
