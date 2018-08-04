Philip Morris (PM) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Philip Morris International Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) ("Philip Morris") violated federal and/or state law.

Investors initiated a class action lawsuit late last year against Philip Morris and certain of its officers for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The lawsuit is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies.

If you are a Philip Morris shareholder interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, or if you have information that may assist with our investigation, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

