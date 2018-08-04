Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Philip Morris International    PM

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL (PM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Philip Morris (PM) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Philip Morris International Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 04:15pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) ("Philip Morris") violated federal and/or state law.

Investors initiated a class action lawsuit late last year against Philip Morris and certain of its officers for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The lawsuit is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.  The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies.

If you are a Philip Morris shareholder interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, or if you have information that may assist with our investigation, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number. 

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]

[click here to join this action]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philip-morris-pm-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-philip-morris-international-inc-investors-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300692109.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
04:15pPHILIP MORRIS (PM) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Philip Morris Internation..
PR
08/02PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Patent Issued for Spent Cartridge Detection Method..
AQ
08/01PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Ferrari stock dives after CEO says targets 'aspira..
AQ
07/26PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. : PMI Reports 2018 Second-Quarter Results
AQ
07/26PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Study Findings from Philip Morris International In..
AQ
07/26PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
PU
07/26PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : to hike price of IQOS heat-not-burn tobacco sticks..
AQ
07/26BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT pulls ahead in U.S. vaping battle, shares jump
RE
07/25PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Remembering Mr. Sergio Marchionne
BU
07/23PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Position in P..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Philip Morris sues British American Tobacco over iQOS patents 
08/03As Markets Refocus On Fundamentals, EQV Takes The Spotlight 
08/01Everything Is Changing! Dump Old Economy Stocks Now (Kirk Spano) 
07/31My Most Important Blog Post Of The Year 
07/315 Dividend Paying Sin Stocks To Consider 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.