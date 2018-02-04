Log in
The Klein Law Firm : Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Philip Morris International Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018

02/04/2018 | 01:01am CET

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) who purchased shares between July 26, 2016 and December 20, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) there were irregularities in the clinical experiments that underpin Philip Morris' application to the FDA for approval of its iQOS smoking device; and (2) consequently, defendants' statements about Philip Morris' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until February 20, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/philip-morris-international-inc?wire=2.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 28 495 M
EBIT 2017 11 397 M
Net income 2017 7 415 M
Debt 2017 24 984 M
Yield 2017 4,01%
P/E ratio 2017 21,99
P/E ratio 2018 19,79
EV / Sales 2017 6,61x
EV / Sales 2018 6,04x
Capitalization 163 B
Chart PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris Internationa Technical Analysis Chart | PM | US7181721090 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Calantzopoulos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louis C. Camilleri Chairman
Jacek Olczak Chief Operating Officer
Martin G. King Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Brunel Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL-0.45%163 350
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO-5.14%154 157
IMPERIAL BRANDS-9.73%38 488
SWEDISH MATCH-2.38%7 259
ESSENTRA-8.33%1 802
PHILIP MORRIS CR, A.S.--.--%1 597
