The Klein Law Firm : Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Philip Morris International Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 20, 2018

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been
filed on behalf of shareholders of Philip Morris International Inc.
(NYSE: PM) who purchased shares between July 26,
2016 and December 20, 2017. The
action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the
District of New Jersey, alleges that the Company violated federal
securities laws.
In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period,
defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that (1) there were irregularities in the clinical
experiments that underpin Philip Morris' application to the FDA for
approval of its iQOS smoking device; and (2) consequently, defendants'
statements about Philip Morris' business, operations and prospects were
materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all
relevant times.
Shareholders have until February 20, 2018 to petition the court
for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does
not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an
absent class member.
If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain
additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone
at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/philip-morris-international-inc?wire=2.
Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities
litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
