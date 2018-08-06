CannabisNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Phivida Holdings Inc. Cultivating Opportunity in a Rising CBD Market

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “$1 Trillion Global Health and Wellness Sector Presents Growing Opportunities for Cannabidiol Companies,” featuring Phivida Holdings Inc. (CSE: VIDA) (OTCQX: PHVAF).

Phivida recently announced a groundbreaking exclusive national agreement with Acosta, Inc., a sales and marketing leader for the consumer-packaged goods industry in the United States, to distribute Phivida’s products, including the new beverage. Distributed through Acosta’s Natural Specialty Sales (NSS) division, Phivida’s drinks will be the first CBD hemp brand to cross over into the national mainstream distribution system in the states. Making the most of this shift, Phivida is focusing on establishing an international presence. The deal with Acosta will provide distribution into a network of more than 27,000 U.S. retail outlets. In Canada, the company has created a joint venture with WeedMD to be the first to market with one of the first-ever federally legal cannabis beverage manufacturing facilities in the world — a major milestone. A deal with Namaste Technologies means Phivida products open the European Union and United Kingdom markets, while another deal with Asayake provides new opportunities for distribution in Japan. These partnerships have helped establish Phivida as the fastest-growing brand in CBD foods and beverages just as that market appears ready to take off.

About Phivida Holdings Inc.

Celebrating Health and Wellness, In Harmony™, Phivida’s mission is to lead the alternative health care sector as the benchmark standard in premium cannabinoid infused foods, beverages and clinical products. Using encapsulation technology, Phivida converts phytocannabinoids into water soluble delivery format, enhancing bioavailability, and timed released within the body. Phivida’s encapsulated cannabinoids are infused into functional beverages, foods and supplements containing a proprietary blend of phytonutraceuticals studied to target a range of health conditions, from chronic pain to terminal diseases. The World Anti-Doping Association’s recent decision to lift its ban of CBD from hemp oil and the World Health Organization’s recent statement supports the clinical benefits of CBD worldwide. Phivida is traded on the CanadianSecurities Exchange as “VIDA” and on the OTCQX Markets as “PHVAF”. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Phivida.com.

