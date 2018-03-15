Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Phoenix Group Holdings    PHNX   KYG7091M1096

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS (PHNX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Phoenix Group to stick to closed life books after Standard Life Aberdeen deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 01:15pm CET

(Reuters) - Phoenix Group (>> Phoenix Group Holdings) said it would not change tack and buy open books of insurance, following a recent deal to buy the majority of Standard Life Aberdeen's (>> Standard Life Aberdeen) insurance business and become Europe's largest manager of books of mature business.

(Reuters) - Phoenix Group said it would not change tack and buy open books of insurance, following a recent deal to buy the majority of Standard Life Aberdeen insurance business and become Europe's largest manager of books of mature business.

Phoenix bought SLA's ongoing Irish and German insurance businesses, as well as closed books of annuities, in a 3.24 billion pound ($4.52 billion) deal announced last month.

"We are a closed life business and it would fly in the face of our strategic logic," CEO Clive Bannister told Reuters when asked about the possibility of expanding into open books.

"We are over 95 percent focused on the closed life business because that is the skill set and that is the area we wish to put our capital behind," he said.

Phoenix's existing open book businesses account for about 1.5 percent of its profit Bannister said.

One industry source had told Reuters that the Standard Life Aberdeen deal signalled a broader move into insurance.

The insurer, which makes money by buying European life insurers that are closed to new customers and running them more efficiently, said on Thursday operating profit rose to 368 million pounds in 2017 from 351 million pounds a year earlier.

Phoenix also said it was in exclusive talks for its first bulk purchase annuity deal. Bannister declined to provide a price tag for the purchase, except to say it was a small deal. (Phoenix Group: Two Years Of Deals: http://reut.rs/2FCXOMB)

Bulk annuity deals involve insurers taking over a company's final salary pension scheme and are becoming more common as businesses look to reduce their risks and insurers look for new sources of income.

Phoenix said it expected to generate 2.5 billion pounds of cash between 2018 and 2022, adding that it expects to achieve the top end of its 1-1.2 billion pounds cash generation target range for the two-year period between 2017 and 2018.

Finance Director Jim McConville said a significant portion of the 1.2 billion pounds would be available for investment in the bulk purchase annuity market and to help fund closed life transactions.

"In the bulk purchase annuity market we are not going to do a very large transaction such as Prudential, where we would have to go out and raise additional capital," McConville said.

Prudential disclosed the sale of a 12 billion-pound UK annuities book to Rothesay Life on Wednesday.

Phoenix's deal with SLA includes branch operations in Ireland and Germany, it said, adding these could be transferred to an Irish subsidiary.

The FTSE 250 <.FTMC> company said the deal would extend its market opportunity from 380 billion pounds of closed life assets in the UK to 540 billion pounds including Germany and Ireland.

"We have an exposure to Germany and Ireland and it brings with it a Brexit dimension. Our colleagues at SLA have thought through this and have their own Brexit plans," Bannister said.

($1 = 0.7174 pounds)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Adrian Croft)

By Noor Zainab Hussain

Stocks treated in this article : Phoenix Group Holdings, Prudential, Standard Life Aberdeen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRUDENTIAL 1.30% 1940 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN 0.85% 368.9 Delayed Quote.-16.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS
01:15pPhoenix Group to stick to closed life books after Standard Life Aberdeen deal
RE
03/14Prudential to split in new world order for British insurers
RE
03/14Prudential to split in new world order for British insurers
RE
03/14Prudential to split in new world order for British insurers
RE
03/12PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS : annual earnings release
02/26STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : £3.2bn deal agreed
AQ
02/26STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : £3.2bn deal agreed Standard Life
AQ
02/24PHOENIX : Jobs pledge as Standard Life sells business
AQ
02/24STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Pounds 3.2 billion deal
AQ
02/24PHOENIX : Daily Mail, London, Market Report column
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23Phoenix Group (PHXXY) Proposes Acquisition of Standard Life Assurance and Str.. 
2017Phoenix Group Holdings (PHXXF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 2 416 M
EBIT 2017 381 M
Net income 2017 172 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 6,33%
P/E ratio 2017 41,08
P/E ratio 2018 21,55
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,23x
Capitalization 3 120 M
Chart PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | PHNX | KYG7091M1096 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,28  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clive Christopher Roger Bannister Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Henry Eric Staunton Chairman
James McConville Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Ian Donald Cormack Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS0.96%4 363
PRUDENTIAL-4.20%69 382
AXA-9.32%67 634
METLIFE-7.00%49 563
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-4.43%46 251
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.67%36 934
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.