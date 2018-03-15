Phoenix : UK's Phoenix Group posts higher profit, cash for 2017

Log in
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS (PHNX)
03/15/2018

(Reuters) - Insurer Phoenix Group Holdings (>> Phoenix Group Holdings) reported higher operating profit and said it expects to achieve the top end its 1-1.2 billion pounds cash generation target range for the two-year period between 2017 and 2018.

The insurer, which makes money by buying European life insurers that are closed to new customers and running them more efficiently, said it generated 653 million pounds cash in 2017, up from 486 million pounds a year earlier.

Operating profit rose to 368 million pounds in the year from 351 million pounds a year earlier.

Phoenix Group, which last month agreed to buy the bulk of Standard Life Aberdeen's insurance business for 3.24 billion pounds, said it was in exclusive talks for its first bulk purchase annuity transaction.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 2 416 M
EBIT 2017 381 M
Net income 2017 172 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 6,33%
P/E ratio 2017 41,08
P/E ratio 2018 21,55
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,23x
Capitalization 3 120 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Clive Christopher Roger Bannister Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Henry Eric Staunton Chairman
James McConville Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Ian Donald Cormack Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS1.47%4 363
AXA-8.89%67 955
PRUDENTIAL-4.20%65 976
METLIFE-7.00%49 479
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-4.43%46 374
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP.-7.83%36 884
