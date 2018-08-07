Log in
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS (PHNX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/07 10:45:33 am
684.75 GBp   +0.18%
10:04aStandard Life Aberdeen H1 profit falls, buyback lifts shares
RE
08/03PHOENIX : Chairman Appointment
PU
07/23PHOENIX : Warrant Redemption Notice
PU
Standard Life Aberdeen H1 profit falls, buyback lifts shares

08/07/2018 | 10:04am CEST
A worker leaves the Standard Life House in Edinburgh, Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - First-half pre-tax profit at insurer and asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen fell 12 percent, with the firm's co-chief executives describing market conditions as challenging, but the early start of a buyback programme lifted its shares.

The business, formed from an 11 billion pound merger last year of two rival Scottish firms, has shifted away from insurance towards less capital-intensive asset management but has suffered from net outflows.

The merger of the two active asset managers was necessary to compete against lower-cost index-tracking funds, co-chief executive Martin Gilbert told a media call.

"We are seeing fee compression," he said.

"The customer is the winner, sadly the asset manager is the partial loser."

SLA said earlier this year it would hand 1.75 billion pounds back to shareholders.

On Tuesday it said it would start that process with a 175 million pound tranche "in the next few days", which Bernstein analysts described as "the main bright spot" in the results announcement, reiterating their "outperform" rating on the stock.

The buyback news lifted SLA's shares 3 percent to 315.8 pence at 0740 GMT, taking it to the top of the FTSE 100 <.FTSE>.

Co-chief executive Keith Skeoch told the call that SLA, which is in the process of selling its insurance business to Phoenix, was "taking action to improve investment performance", such as building up investment research.

Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations fell to 311 million pounds, below analyst expectations of 325 million pounds, according to a company-supplied poll.

Assets under management at fund arm Aberdeen Standard Investments were 557 billion pounds on June 30, down 3.2 percent from end-2017 but in line with a 556 billion pound forecast. Net outflows were larger than forecast at 19.2 billion pounds.

SLA said it would pay an interim dividend of 7.3 pence per share, up 4.3 percent and against a forecast 7.33 pence.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Ben Martin and Kirsten Donovan)

By Carolyn Cohn
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS 0.22% 685 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN 2.01% 314.7 Delayed Quote.-29.78%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 455 M
Net income 2018 192 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,72%
P/E ratio 2018 36,65
P/E ratio 2019 23,46
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capitalization 3 944 M
Chart PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,59  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clive Christopher Roger Bannister Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Henry Eric Staunton Chairman
James McConville Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Independent Non-Executive Director
Kory Sorenson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS-2.80%5 104
AXA-10.83%61 797
PRUDENTIAL-8.21%58 849
METLIFE-9.20%46 079
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-13.32%41 756
AFLAC6.27%36 068
