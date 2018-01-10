Log in
PHOENIX SOLAR AG
Report
Phoenix Solar Aktiengesellschaft: Tim P. Ryan intends to resign from the Executive Board of Phoenix Solar AG

01/10/2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Phoenix Solar Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Phoenix Solar Aktiengesellschaft: Tim P. Ryan intends to resign from the Executive Board of Phoenix Solar AG

10-Jan-2018 / 18:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tim P. Ryan intends to resign from the Executive Board of Phoenix Solar AG

Sulzemoos, January 10th, 2018 / Tim P. Ryan, CEO of Phoenix Solar AG, has informed the Company that he intends to resign from the Executive Board of Phoenix Solar AG and to leave the Company. An agreement to this effect with the Supervisory Board will be concluded within the next few days.

Communicating Person: Dr. Joachim Fleïng
Language: English
Company:
Phoenix Solar AG
Hirschbergstr. 4
85254 Sulzemoos
Tel.: +49 8135 938315
Fax: +49 8135 938429
Email: [email protected]
Internet: www.phoenixsolar-group.com
ISIN DE000A0BVU93
WKN A0BVU9
Stock exchanges: XETRA, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich (M:access), Stuttgart, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, Tradegate Exchange

10-Jan-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Phoenix Solar Aktiengesellschaft
Hirschbergstraße 4
85254 Sulzemoos near Munich, Germany
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8135-938-000
Fax: +49 (0)8135-938-099
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.phoenixsolar-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0BVU93
WKN: A0BVU9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

644439  10-Jan-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=644439&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
