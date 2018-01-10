DGAP-Ad-hoc: Phoenix Solar Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Phoenix Solar Aktiengesellschaft: Tim P. Ryan intends to resign from the Executive Board of Phoenix Solar AG



10-Jan-2018 / 18:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Tim P. Ryan intends to resign from the Executive Board of Phoenix Solar AG Sulzemoos, January 10th, 2018 / Tim P. Ryan, CEO of Phoenix Solar AG, has informed the Company that he intends to resign from the Executive Board of Phoenix Solar AG and to leave the Company. An agreement to this effect with the Supervisory Board will be concluded within the next few days. Communicating Person: Dr. Joachim Fleïng

