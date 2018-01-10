|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Phoenix Solar Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Phoenix Solar Aktiengesellschaft: Tim P. Ryan intends to resign from the Executive Board of Phoenix Solar AG
Tim P. Ryan intends to resign from the Executive Board of Phoenix Solar AG
Sulzemoos, January 10th, 2018 / Tim P. Ryan, CEO of Phoenix Solar AG, has informed the Company that he intends to resign from the Executive Board of Phoenix Solar AG and to leave the Company. An agreement to this effect with the Supervisory Board will be concluded within the next few days.
