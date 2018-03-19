PHOSAGRO : Notice of Results

For Immediate Release 19 March 2018

PhosAgro 4Q 2017 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 21 March 2018, PhosAgro will publish its audited consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three months and twelve months ended 31 December 2017. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 13:00 London time (16:00 Moscow; 09:00 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.



Webcast links:



English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1636389&s=1&k=C5A852D0ABA87CA26D487FF8678FB9EC



Russian: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1636391&s=1&k=80A5B43F3A454019592ED88C05ED021D



Participant dial-in numbers:



Russian Federation +7 495 221 6523

Russian Federation 8 10 8002 041 4011

United Kingdom +44 203 043 2440

United Kingdom 0808 238 1774

United States 1 877 887 4163



Conference ID numbers:



English call: 16535899#

Russian call: 88979477#



For further information please contact:



PJSC PhosAgro

Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department

+7 495 232 9689 ext 2187

[email protected]



Timur Belov, Press Officer

Anastacia Basos, Deputy Press Secretary

+7 495 232 9689



EM

Sam VanDerlip

[email protected]

+44 7554 993 032

+7 499 918 3134