PHOSAGRO PAO
PHOSAGRO : Notice of Results

03/19/2018 | 09:01am CET
For Immediate Release 19 March 2018

PhosAgro 4Q 2017 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 21 March 2018, PhosAgro will publish its audited consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three months and twelve months ended 31 December 2017. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 13:00 London time (16:00 Moscow; 09:00 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line.

Webcast links:

English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1636389&s=1&k=C5A852D0ABA87CA26D487FF8678FB9EC

Russian: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1636391&s=1&k=80A5B43F3A454019592ED88C05ED021D

Participant dial-in numbers:

Russian Federation    +7 495 221 6523
Russian Federation    8 10 8002 041 4011
United Kingdom          +44 203 043 2440
United Kingdom          0808 238 1774
United States              1 877 887 4163

Conference ID numbers:

English call: 16535899#
Russian call: 88979477#

For further information please contact: 

PJSC PhosAgro
Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department
+7 495 232 9689 ext 2187
[email protected]

Timur Belov, Press Officer
Anastacia Basos, Deputy Press Secretary
+7 495 232 9689

EM
Sam VanDerlip
[email protected]
+44 7554 993 032
+7 499 918 3134


