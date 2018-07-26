BEYOND MEASURE

Photon Control Announces Earnings Call for Second Quarter 2018

Vancouver, BC, July 26, 2018 - Photon Control Inc. ("Photon Control" or the "Company") (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the global semiconductor industry, will release its 2018 second quarter financial results on Thursday August 2, 2018 at 6:00 am Eastern Time.

Scott Edmonds, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will host an earnings conference call the same day (Thursday, August 2, 2018) at 11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time), reviewing the second quarter results, followed by a question and answer session.

Photon Control invites all interested parties to join the call by dialing the numbers below:

Date: Thursday, August 2, 2018

Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time) Toll-free: 1-877-407-9716

Toll/international: 1-201-493-6779

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here. A link to the replay of the conference call will also be located on the Company's corporate website at www.photon-control.com

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products are used by the world's largest wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers and end users in the semiconductor and solid-state industries. Photon Control Inc.'s high quality products provide industry leading accuracy, speed and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. Headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol ''PHO." Additional information about the company can be found at www.photon-control.com/investors.html.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

