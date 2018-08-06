Phylogica : Delivering Cancer Treatment Inside Cells – Nature Oncogene

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Delivering cancer treatment inside cells - Nature Oncogene

Phylogica (ASX:PYC) is the owner of a peptide library containing the extraordinary richness and diversity of nature. We are using these libraries to develop a drug delivery platform capable of reaching the highest value drug targets located inside cells. Our delivery platform enables drug cargoes to cross the cell membrane and directly reach their target. 6 August 2018: Phylogica is pleased to announce the publication of an article in Nature Oncogene by A/Prof Pilar Blancafort describing the impact of Phylogica's Cell Penetrating Peptides (CPPs) in the treatment of cancer. The article describes the effect of a CPP delivered cargo as a 'potent inducer of' cell death with 'negligible effect' on non-tumour (normal) cells. The article demonstrates the 'strong pharmacological synergi[e]s' between the CPP delivered cargo and existing chemotherapeutic treatments and 'highlights a novel therapeutic approach to target highly aggressive and chemoresistant MYC-activated cancers'. The MYC oncogene is the target of the cargo that is delivered inside the cell by the CPP in the article. More than 7 in 10 cancer cases depend on the mutant Myc gene to survive, and there's no treatment that works against it1. A pdf copy of the article is available at: https://phylogica.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Nature-Oncogene-article-CPP-delivered-OmoMyc.pdf There is a link to the article available at: https://phylogica.com/category/publications/ ENDS 1 https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/funding-for-researchers/how-we-deliver-research/grand-challenge-award/challenge6

For further information, please contact:

About Phylogica

Phylogica Limited (ASX: PYC) is a biotech company focused on commercialising its intracellular drug delivery platform and screening its peptide libraries to identify drug cargoes for development against a wide range of disease targets. Phylogica controls access to the world's most structurally diverse source of peptides which have the ability to act as effective drug delivery agents and drug cargoes, penetrating cell walls to reach previously 'undruggable' targets across a range of disease types. Phylogica's platform of proprietary cell penetrating peptides has been validated across multiple animal models for the ability to deliver a diverse range of drug cargoes into cells. The company has collaborations with several pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Medimmune, Pfizer, Janssen and Genentech.

Forward looking statements

Any forward-looking statements in this ASX announcement have been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect and the current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about future events are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside Phylogica's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from assumptions or expectations expressed or implied in this ASX announcement include known and unknown risks. Because actual results could differ materially to assumptions made and Phylogica's current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements contained in this ASX announcement with caution. Phylogica undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This ASX announcement should not be relied on as a recommendation or forecast by Phylogica. Nothing in this ASX announcement should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell shares in any jurisdiction.

Tel: +61 8 9384 3284 | Fax: +61 8 9284 3801

www.phylogica.com