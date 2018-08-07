Physicians Realty Trust : Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Agreement

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company,” the “Trust,” “we,”
“our” and “us”), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment trust,
today announced that it entered into an amended and restated credit
agreement (the “Credit Agreement”), extending the maturity date of the
Credit Agreement from September 18, 2020 to September 18, 2022. In
addition, the Credit Agreement reduces the per annum interest rate under
both the revolving and term loan provisions of the facility and modifies
several financial covenants.
Borrowings under the Credit Agreement bear interest on the outstanding
principal amount at a rate equal to LIBOR plus 0.775% to 1.45% for the
revolving credit facility and LIBOR plus 0.85% to 1.65% for the term
loan facility, in each case, determined based on the range into which
the borrower’s credit rating then falls. Based on the Company’s current
credit rating, borrowings under the revolving and term loan features of
the Credit Agreement will result in savings of 10 and 55 basis points,
respectively, relative to the Company’s legacy credit agreement dated
June 2016.
Jeff Theiler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of
the Trust, commented, “We appreciate the support shown by our banking
partners throughout this process, with all members of our legacy
facility electing to continue their participation in this amendment. In
addition to extending the maturity date of the revolving component of
the Credit Facility to 2022, this transaction reduces interest costs
across both our revolver and term loan. Including the benefit of our
LIBOR hedges put in place in 2016, the fixed all-in rate for the 5 year
term loan drops to 2.32%. This amendment also removes or favorably
modifies several financial covenants, which provides strategic
flexibility to the Company.”
The Amended Credit Facility was arranged by KeyBanc Capital Markets
Inc., BMO Capital Markets, and Citizens Bank, N.A. as the Joint Lead
Arrangers. KeyBank National Association is the Administrative Agent. BMO
Capital Markets and Citizens Bank, N.A. were the Co-Syndication Agents.
Other lenders included; Bank of America, N.A., Raymond James Bank N.A.,
Royal Bank of Canada, Regions Capital Markets, Branch Banking & Trust
Company, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, J.P. Morgan
Chase Bank, N.A., Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., PNC Bank, N.A., Comerica
Bank, The Huntington National Bank, Associated Bank, N.A., and Synovus
Bank.
Other Recent Events
On August 3, 2018, the Company completed the execution of an eight-year
absolute net lease with an affiliate of RCCH Healthcare Partners
(“RCCH”), who acquired Kennewick, Washington-based Trios Health through
a joint venture with Seattle, Washington-based University of Washington
Medicine, for 100% of the Company’s 160,000 rentable square foot medical
office building (the “Kennewick MOB”) on the campus of and attached to
the Trios Southridge Hospital. The RCCH lease commenced immediately as
of that date, with RCCH paying the first month’s rent and making the
required $500,000 security deposit. The lease includes provisions for
five separate five-year lease renewal terms. The lease is fully
guaranteed by an affiliate of RCCH. In addition to the RCCH lease, Trios
Health conveyed to the Company the fee simple interest in the
approximately 4.89 acre parcel of land on which the Kennewick MOB and
accompanying surface parking are situated, replacing the ground lease
between Trios Health and the Company, for no additional consideration.
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company
organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage healthcare
properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare
delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to
providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business
through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by
Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the “operating
partnership”), directly or through limited partnerships, limited
liability companies, or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole
general partner of the operating partnership and, as of June 30, 2018,
owned approximately 97.1% of the partnership interests in the operating
partnership.
Investors are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations portion of the
Company’s website (www.docreit.com)
for additional information, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K,
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and
amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a)
or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, press
releases, supplemental information packages and investor presentations.
