Piaggio & C : Max Biaggi becomes a Global Ambassador for Aprilia

Six-time world champion Max Biaggi is to be a global ambassador for the Aprilia brand, a role that he will have no trouble adapting to, given the many chapters of racing history that Max and Aprilia have written together, but one that is now made official.

Thanks to the countless victories scored on board the Noale manufacturer's bikes, Max Biaggi has contributed like no other to projecting the Aprilia brand to the top of the world. His story, one of great passion, talent and a love for the work, has helped Aprilia to become one of the most successful manufacturers in the history of motorcycling racing, with a currently back catalogue of 54 world titles to its name.

Max Biaggi is the ideal ambassador then, embodying that Aprilia sporting DNA, but that is not all, as the Italian champion will also make an important contribution as Aprilia takes on the many challenges that lie ahead, offering his experience to promote thebrand, its racing tradition and its products.

MAX BIAGGI

'At what is a very important time for Aprilia, our stories will once again intertwine. As an enthusiast, I've been able to appreciate the progress of the MotoGP project which shows very interesting potential. I'm now proud - and confident - to be able to offer my experience in supporting an all-Italian brand as it continues to grow, both in terms of its racing spirit and its new products that will, as ever, have boast of that Aprilia racing character.'

Max Biaggi made his debut in the 250 world championship with Aprilia in 1991. The 250 title in 1994 was the first of an exceptional hat-trick that saw him dominate on the Italian bike up until 1996. The paths of Aprilia and Max (who in the meantime scored another world title in the 250 class) then separated until 2009, when Biaggi climbed on board the Aprilia RSV4 as the Noale manufacturer made a return to the Superbike World Championship.

Aprilia had never won the WSBK title but aimed to do just that with the futuristic RSV4. Its attempt to succeed in the series reserved to high-performance four strokes proved successful and Max rode the Italian V4 to victory in its debut season before dominating in 2010 and 2012, earning both the Riders and Manufacturers titles. He retired from racing following his 2012 title win, having achieved six world titles in all throughout his career, but the call of the track saw him make a brief return in 2015. Entered as a wildcard in the Malaysian round of the WorldSBK, he scored an incredible podium at the Sepang track, confirming, at 44 years of age, both his talent as a champion and the competitiveness of the Aprilia RSV4 project.