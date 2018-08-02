Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Piaggio & C. SpA    PIA   IT0003073266

PIAGGIO & C. SPA (PIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/02 07:44:46 pm
2.22 EUR   -0.27%
07:11pPIAGGIO & C : Max Biaggi becomes a Global Ambassador for Aprilia
PU
07/30PIAGGIO GROUP : 2018 Half-Year Financial Statements
AQ
07/27PIAGGIO GROUP : 2018 Half-Year Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Piaggio & C : Max Biaggi becomes a Global Ambassador for Aprilia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 07:11pm CEST

Six-time world champion Max Biaggi is to be a global ambassador for the Aprilia brand, a role that he will have no trouble adapting to, given the many chapters of racing history that Max and Aprilia have written together, but one that is now made official.

Thanks to the countless victories scored on board the Noale manufacturer's bikes, Max Biaggi has contributed like no other to projecting the Aprilia brand to the top of the world. His story, one of great passion, talent and a love for the work, has helped Aprilia to become one of the most successful manufacturers in the history of motorcycling racing, with a currently back catalogue of 54 world titles to its name.
Max Biaggi is the ideal ambassador then, embodying that Aprilia sporting DNA, but that is not all, as the Italian champion will also make an important contribution as Aprilia takes on the many challenges that lie ahead, offering his experience to promote thebrand, its racing tradition and its products.

MAX BIAGGI
'At what is a very important time for Aprilia, our stories will once again intertwine. As an enthusiast, I've been able to appreciate the progress of the MotoGP project which shows very interesting potential. I'm now proud - and confident - to be able to offer my experience in supporting an all-Italian brand as it continues to grow, both in terms of its racing spirit and its new products that will, as ever, have boast of that Aprilia racing character.'

Max Biaggi made his debut in the 250 world championship with Aprilia in 1991. The 250 title in 1994 was the first of an exceptional hat-trick that saw him dominate on the Italian bike up until 1996. The paths of Aprilia and Max (who in the meantime scored another world title in the 250 class) then separated until 2009, when Biaggi climbed on board the Aprilia RSV4 as the Noale manufacturer made a return to the Superbike World Championship.

Aprilia had never won the WSBK title but aimed to do just that with the futuristic RSV4. Its attempt to succeed in the series reserved to high-performance four strokes proved successful and Max rode the Italian V4 to victory in its debut season before dominating in 2010 and 2012, earning both the Riders and Manufacturers titles. He retired from racing following his 2012 title win, having achieved six world titles in all throughout his career, but the call of the track saw him make a brief return in 2015. Entered as a wildcard in the Malaysian round of the WorldSBK, he scored an incredible podium at the Sepang track, confirming, at 44 years of age, both his talent as a champion and the competitiveness of the Aprilia RSV4 project.

Disclaimer

Piaggio & C. S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 17:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIAGGIO & C. SPA
07:11pPIAGGIO & C : Max Biaggi becomes a Global Ambassador for Aprilia
PU
07/30PIAGGIO GROUP : 2018 Half-Year Financial Statements
AQ
07/27PIAGGIO GROUP : 2018 Half-Year Financial Statements
PU
07/18PIAGGIO GROUP / FOTON MOTOR GROUP PA : completion of final step in agreement for..
PU
07/12PIAGGIO & C : Moto Guzzi Open House 2018
PU
06/21PIAGGIO & C : The Piaggio Group is awarded the Croatian Post tender for the supp..
PU
06/18PIAGGIO & C : Vespa Club from 37 countries and thousands of Vespas on parade
PU
06/18PIAGGIO & C : Moto Guzzi V7 III Limited
PU
06/12PIAGGIO GROUP : 250 million euro medium-term line of credit granted by pool of b..
PU
06/08PIAGGIO & C : Andrea Iannone with Aprilia for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Piaggio & C Spa Pontedera ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19Q2 2018 LETTER : Mind The (Expectations) Gap 
01/24Greenwood Investors Q4 2017 Letter 
2017The Motorcycle's Place In Globalization 
2016HONEYWELL SURVEY : Business jet deliveries to slow in 2017 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 404 M
EBIT 2018 91,3 M
Net income 2018 35,3 M
Debt 2018 432 M
Yield 2018 3,26%
P/E ratio 2018 23,02
P/E ratio 2019 17,46
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 809 M
Chart PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Duration : Period :
Piaggio & C. SpA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIAGGIO & C. SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,79 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Colaninno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Montanari Chief Financial Officer
Matteo Colaninno Vice Chairman
Michele Colaninno Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Tesauro Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIAGGIO & C. SPA-3.22%943
BAJAJ AUTO-19.96%11 429
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-13.84%9 624
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-19.79%9 381
HARLEY-DAVIDSON-16.16%7 138
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-33.82%3 590
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.