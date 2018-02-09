Piaggio & C : Wi-Bike at the Bike Spring Festival in Parma

Parma, 7 February 2018 - Piaggio Wi-Bike, the vehicle that has superseded the concept of a pedal assisted bicycle, interpreting the most advanced mobility needs, will be the protagonist at the Bike Spring Festival in the context of the Tourism and Outdoor Fair, the great event dedicated to active tourism, sport and new destinations that will take place in Parma from 15 to 18 February 2018.

T&O - Tourism and Outdoor and its area dedicated to the Bike Spring Festival, are the first exhibition dedicated to the destinations and vehicles of active tourism and sport. Trekking, walking and cycle tourism are becoming veritable life styles, while the popularity of e-bikes is growing, both as a vacation vehicle of as well one for daily mobility.

The new trends of mobility, wellness and tourism come together to animate an 'outdoor' event that creates a veritable full immersion for visitors in new travel experiences and in every form of associated mobility.

Fully in line with this philosophy, Piaggio Wi-Bike will be available for atest ride open to everyone during the days of the Bike Spring Festival, in theIndoor Bike Park where a spectacular 700-metre dedicated track will be set up, the largest ever built in Italy.

A vehicle for more contemporary mobility and, at the same time, an extraordinary fitness tool, Piaggio Wi-Bike combines daily transport, physical activity and fun in an advanced vehicle whose distinctive characteristics include connection to the network and user/bicycle interaction.

It is available in four versions (Comfort, Comfort Plus, Active, Active Plus) and can count on an electric motor to assist pedalling in a variable manner in three driving modes (Standard, City, Hill) thanks to the exclusive DEA (Dynamic Engine Assistance) technology.

Thanks to the PMP (Piaggio Multimedia Platform) technology, the smartphone connects via bluetooth to Wi-Bike to monitor, using the App, training data and set targets in terms of heart rate or calorie consumption. But Wi-Bike also means community: at the end of each itinerary, you can share the data related to your latest experience with your friends, on the most popular social networks.