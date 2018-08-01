Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Piedmont Lithium Ltd    PLL   AU000000PLL5

PIEDMONT LITHIUM LTD (PLL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Piedmont Strengthens US-Based Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 03:23am CEST

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Armstrong to the Board of Directors as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from today. Following Mr. Armstrong’s appointment, Mark Pearce will step down from his Non-Executive Director position, also effective today.  

Mr. Armstrong resides in Charlotte, North Carolina where he is actively engaged in the community and has extensive relationships with major corporations and entrepreneurs alike.  He serves as CEO and Managing Partner of North Inlet Advisors, LLC, a firm providing strategic and financial advice to companies on capital formation, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and other corporate transactions. 

Mr. Armstrong was previously a senior leader in what is now Wells Fargo’s Investment Bank for nearly a decade, where his leadership roles included the Head of Corporate Finance, Mergers and Acquisitions, Private Equity Coverage and Leveraged Capital groups. Mr. Armstrong also worked as an investment banker for Citigroup from 1994 to 1999, and for Morgan Stanley from 1987 to 1994.

Mr. Armstrong graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.S. in finance and marketing from the McIntire School of Commerce and an MBA from the Darden School of Business.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Jeff is an outstanding addition to our Board and will add valuable experience and extend our relationships in North Carolina. We are pleased to have another U.S.-based independent director, and I look forward to working closely with him. In addition, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mark for his substantial contribution in progressing Piedmont into a dual-listed U.S. lithium development company with plans to provide a new U.S. domestic source of lithium to supply the increasing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.”

For further information, contact:

   
Keith D. Phillips Anastasios (Taso) Arima
President & CEO Executive Director
T: +1 973 809 0505 T: +1 347 899 1522
E: [email protected] E: [email protected]
   

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited (ASX: PLL; OTC-Nasdaq Intl: PLLLY) holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont Lithium Project (“Project”) located within the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (“TSB”) and along trend to the Hallman Beam and Kings Mountain mines, historically providing most of the western world’s lithium between the 1950s and the 1990s. The TSB has been described as one of the largest lithium provinces in the world and is located approximately 25 miles west of Charlotte, North Carolina. It is a premier location to be developing and integrated lithium business based on its favourable geology, proven metallurgy and easy access to infrastructure, power, R&D centres for lithium and battery storage, major high-tech population centres and downstream lithium processing facilities.

The Project was originally explored by Lithium Corporation of America which eventually was acquired by FMC Corporation (“FMC”). FMC and Albemarle Corporation (“Albemarle”) both historically mined the lithium bearing spodumene pegmatites within the TSB and developed and continue to operate the two world-class lithium processing facilities in the region which were the first modern spodumene processing facilities in the western world. The Company is in a unique position to leverage its position as a first mover in restarting exploration in this historic lithium producing region with the aim of developing a strategic, U.S. domestic source of lithium to supply the increasing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

Piedmont, through its 100% owned U.S. subsidiary, Piedmont Lithium Inc., has entered into exclusive option agreements and land acquisition agreements with local landowners, which upon exercise, allow the Company to purchase (or in some cases long-term lease) approximately 1,199 acres of surface property and the associated mineral rights.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIEDMONT LITHIUM LTD
03:23aPiedmont Strengthens US-Based Board
GL
07/20PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Scoping Study Delivers Outstanding Results
AQ
07/20PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Completes Bench-Scale Testwork Program To Produce Spodumene C..
AQ
07/19Scoping Study Delivers Outstanding Results
GL
07/18PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Completes Bench-Scale Testwork Program To Produce Spodumene C..
AQ
07/17PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Completes Bench-Scale Testwork Program To Produce Spodumene C..
AQ
07/06PIEDMONT LITHIUM : acquires site for planned US lithium chemical plant
AQ
07/05PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Secures Site for Lithium Chemical Plant
PU
06/12U.S. electric car sector, wary of China, seeks more domestic lithium
RE
05/25PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technic..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/06PIEDMONT LITHIUM : Should You Buy This Nasdaq-Listed U.S. Explorer? 
04/09Piedmont Lithium (PLLLY) Presents At MicroCap Conference 2018 - Slideshow 
Chart PIEDMONT LITHIUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Piedmont Lithium Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIEDMONT LITHIUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 33,0  AUD
Spread / Average Target 17 738%
Managers
NameTitle
Keith D. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory David Swan CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Lamont Leatherman Chief Geologist
Levi Mochkin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIEDMONT LITHIUM LTD-7.50%77
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%103 837
AIR LIQUIDE3.47%55 465
PRAXAIR7.60%47 833
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-1.10%43 500
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-5.37%43 451
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.