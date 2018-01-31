Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc publishes Financial Statements Release for January 1–December 31, 2017 on Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Pihlajalinna Plc Press Release 31 January 2018 at 10.30 a.m.

Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Financial Statements Release for January 1-December 31, 2017 on Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Financial Statements Release

Pihlajalinna Plc will publish the Financial Statements Release for the period January 1-December 31, 2017 on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 8.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company website investors.pihlajalinna.fi.

Press and analyst meeting

A meeting for analysts and the press, conducted in Finnish, will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 10.00 a.m. The meeting will take place in the Hotel Kämp congress center, meeting room Paavo Nurmi, Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100, Helsinki, Finland.

Registration for the analyst and press meeting should be made by email to [email protected] by Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

Pihlajalinna Plc