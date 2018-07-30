Log in
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION (PPC)
Meat processor Tyson Foods cuts profit forecast on mounting tariff pressures

07/30/2018 | 10:49am EDT
(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc cut its full-year profit forecast on Monday, citing the uncertainty in trade policies and increased tariffs that have hurt domestic and export prices of meat, sending its shares down 6 percent.

Following U.S. tariffs on imported aluminum and steel, China retaliated with tariffs on U.S. pork and beef, while Mexico and Canada also implemented levies, leading to over supplies and subsequently lower prices for these proteins in the domestic market.

This has in turn hurt the consumption of chicken in the United States, forcing producers such as Tyson to reduce prices to spur demand.

"We still face pressure on chicken sales volume and pricing due to the abundance of relatively low-priced beef and pork on the market," Chief Executive Officer Tom Hayes said.

"Our forecasted earnings range reflects the current market volatility in meat prices," Hayes said.

The company now expects adjusted earnings per share of about $5.70-$6.00 for fiscal 2018, down from its earlier forecast of $6.55-$6.70.

Analysts' on average were expecting the company to earn $6.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Jefferies analyst Akshay Jagdale lowered his profit estimates for Tyson and peers Sanderson Farms Inc and Pilgrims Pride Corp, as he expects demand for chicken weaken due to increased availability of competing meats.

"Commodity chicken prices will remain weak through at least Q1 of 2019," Jagdale wrote.

Shares of Sanderson Farms dipped 3 percent, while Pilgrims Pride's stock was down 1.6 percent.

Tyson Foods said the benefit it would get from the U.S. tax reform is now about 77 per share, down from a previous projection of 85 cents per share.

"Our fourth quarter is off to a slower than expected start driven primarily by market related factors," Hayes added.

The company is expected to report third quarter results on August 6.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

By Aishwarya Venugopal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION -1.98% 17.8735 Delayed Quote.-41.34%
SANDERSON FARMS, INC. -1.86% 98.505 Delayed Quote.-27.61%
TYSON FOODS -5.59% 59.89 Delayed Quote.-21.60%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 124 M
EBIT 2018 954 M
Net income 2018 640 M
Debt 2018 1 702 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,41
P/E ratio 2019 6,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 4 512 M
Technical analysis trends PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,8 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William W. Lovette President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilberto Tomazoni Chairman
Jayson Penn Executive Vice President-Sales & Operations
Fábio Sandri Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Wallim Cruz de Vasconcellos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-41.34%4 512
TYSON FOODS-21.60%23 420
HORMEL FOODS0.71%19 454
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%12 792
WH GROUP LTD-28.83%11 819
JBS SA-1.31%7 005
