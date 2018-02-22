Pilgrim’s Pride Upsizes and Prices its Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of two series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $500.0 million. These notes consist of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of additional 5.750% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the “Additional 2025 Notes”), which will be issued at a price of 99.25% of the aggregate principal amount reflecting a yield to maturity of 5.881% and $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of additional 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2027, which will be issued at a price of 97.25% of the aggregate principal amount reflecting a yield to maturity of 6.260% (the “Additional 2027 Notes” and, together with the Additional 2025 Notes, the “Notes”). The aggregate principal amount of the Notes offered was upsized from US$400.0 million. The sale of the Notes is expected to close on March 7, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



The Company intends to use the aggregate net proceeds from the offering of the Notes in connection with an offer to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”) any and all of the outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2021 issued by Moy Park (Bondco) Plc, a financing subsidiary of Moy Park Holdings (Europe) Limited and an indirect subsidiary of the Company (the “Moy Park Notes”) pursuant to an Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated February 21, 2018, which contains detailed information concerning the terms of the Tender Offer and the related consent solicitation (the “Offer to Purchase”). The remaining proceeds will be used to repay a portion of certain of the Company’s outstanding secured debt and for general corporate purposes.

Following the consummation of the Tender Offer and subject to the Company’s receipt of the aggregate net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, the Company currently intends to redeem any Moy Park Notes that remain outstanding on or after May 29, 2018 in accordance with the “optional redemption” provision in the indenture governing the Moy Park Notes, at a price of 101.5625% of the aggregate principal amount of the Moy Park Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

This press release does not constitute (i) an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Moy Park Notes or (ii) a notice of redemption for purposes of the redemption provisions of the indenture governing the Moy Park Notes. The Tender Offer is being made solely by Moy Park (Bondco) Plc to the holders of the Moy Park Notes pursuant to the Offer to Purchase.

The Notes will be offered in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will be offered only to “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to Rule 144A of the Securities Act and to certain persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, and applicable state securities laws.

