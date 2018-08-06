Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Pinduoduo Inc. Investors (PDD)

Log in
PINDUODUO INC (PDD)
08/06/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 31, 2018 and August 1, 2018, media outlets reported that Chinese government agencies began investigating Pinduoduo after reports that third-party vendors were selling counterfeit goods on Pinduoduo’s group-discounting website. On this news, Pinduoduo’s share price fell, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Pinduoduo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
