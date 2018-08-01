Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pinduoduo Inc    PDD

PINDUODUO INC (PDD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PINDUODUO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Pinduoduo, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 09:20pm CEST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Pinduoduo, Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD).

If you invested in Pinduoduo stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/PDD. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PINDUODUO INC
09:20pPINDUODUO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Excee..
BU
06:56pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Pinduoduo..
BU
06:41pChina probes Pinduoduo over counterfeit allegation
AQ
10:27aPINDUODUO : clarifies counterfeiting accusations
AQ
09:06aProbe ordered into Pinduoduo counterfeit goods claim
AQ
08:52aProbe ordered into Pinduoduo counterfeit goods claim
AQ
05:31aPINDUODUO : accused of selling counterfeits
AQ
07/31Skyworth targets counterfeits on Pinduoduo platform
AQ
07/31Skyworth targets counterfeits on Pinduoduo platform
AQ
07/31Skyworth targets counterfeits on Pinduoduo platform
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:20aPREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/1/2018) 
08:05aFed Says No Rate Hike (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07:02aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Fed, Apple, Tariffs 
04:30aChina probes Pinduoduo over counterfeits, IP 
07/31PINDUODUO : Another Chinese E-Commerce Firm To Bite The Dust 
Chart PINDUODUO INC
Duration : Period :
Pinduoduo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Zheng Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Yun Xiao Director & Senior Vice President-Operation
Tian Xu Principal Financial & Accounting Officer, VP
Lei Chen Director & Chief Technology Officer
Zhen Wei Zheng Director & Senior VP-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINDUODUO INC0.00%0
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.83%216 883
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-4.15%96 749
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.36%78 855
TELEFONICA-5.34%46 753
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 347
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.