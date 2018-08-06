Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pinduoduo Inc    PDD

PINDUODUO INC (PDD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pinduoduo Inc : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Pinduoduo Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 09:40pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PDD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/504197/SCHALL.jpg

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The media is reporting that China's Statement Administration for Market Regulation ordered Shanghai's Industry and Commerce Bureau to undertake an investigation of Pinduoduo based on reports of third-party vendors using the Company's platform to sell counterfeit goods. Pinduoduo's share price fell significantly on August 1, 2018, based on this news.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PINDUODUO INC
09:40pPINDUODUO INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against..
AC
07:12pPINDUODUO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Excee..
PR
04:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Pinduoduo Inc..
BU
08/04Pinduoduo told to fix fake goods issue
AQ
08/04PINDUODUO : Knockoff deals cast shadow on discount platform
AQ
08/04Pinduoduo told to fix fake goods issue
AQ
08/03PINDUODUO INC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is I..
AC
08/03Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Pinduoduo..
BU
08/03Chinese publisher to take action against Pinduoduo for pirated book sales
AQ
08/03Chinese publisher to take action against Pinduoduo for pirated book sales
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:43aAlibaba Highlights Why Pinduoduo Can't Succeed 
08/01PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/1/2018) 
08/01Fed Says No Rate Hike (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/01WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Fed, Apple, Tariffs 
08/01China probes Pinduoduo over counterfeits, IP 
Chart PINDUODUO INC
Duration : Period :
Pinduoduo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Zheng Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Yun Xiao Director & Senior Vice President-Operation
Tian Xu Principal Financial & Accounting Officer, VP
Lei Chen Director & Chief Technology Officer
Zhen Wei Zheng Director & Senior VP-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINDUODUO INC0.00%0
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING4.88%475 006
JD.COM-12.68%52 091
EBAY-10.81%33 308
MERCADOLIBRE9.20%15 185
SHOPIFY INC (US)40.47%14 403
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.