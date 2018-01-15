Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Ping An Insurance Group Company    601318   CNE000001R84

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

China's Lufax seeks $60 billion valuation with April Hong Kong IPO - SCMP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 05:22am CET

China's largest online wealth management platform, Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange, or Lufax, is seeking a valuation of $60 billion with its April initial public offering in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

Shanghai-based Lufax, which was set up by Ping An Insurance Group (>> Ping An Insurance Group Company) <2318.HK> in 2011, aims to file a listing application at the end of January, the newspaper said, citing sources close to the company.

Lufax is expected to sell $6 billion-$9 billion worth of shares in the IPO, representing 10 to 15 percent of its valuation, one source told the newspaper.

The company was valued at $18.5 billion when it raised $1.2 billion from a group of investors in early 2016. (http://bit.ly/2mDzQFB)

Ping An shares listed in Hong Kong jumped nearly 4 percent to a record on Monday.

Lufax declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Ping An did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With a $60 billion valuation, Lufax would become the second mega fintech share offering in Hong Kong after ZhongAn Online Property & Casualty Insurance Co Ltd (>> ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co Ltd), which raised $1.5 billion in September, giving it a valuation of $13 billion.

Lufax is set to become China's second most valuable fintech firm after Alibaba's (>> Alibaba Group Holding) affiliate, Ant Financial, which was valued at $75 billion by CLSA in 2016, the newspaper said.

In December, Lufax had mandated Citic Securities, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as joint sponsors for the float, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Hong Kong is now set to allow dual-class shares under rule changes to be proposed by the city's stock exchange as it raises the stakes in its battle against New York for blockbuster Chinese initial public offerings.

Such shares grant differentiated voting rights and underpin the alternative governance and shareholding structures favoured by many owners of new age industries such as technology.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Malcolm Foster)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
05:22a China's Lufax seeks $60 billion valuation with April Hong Kong IPO - SCMP
01/13 CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING : Ch Energy Eng unit in strategic team-up with Ping An
01/03 MASIMO : StartUp Health Raises $19.3M Led by Ping An Global Voyager Fund, GuideW..
2017 Bears and bulls lock horns over China's blue chips
2017 PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Chinese Insurer Ping An Becomes No. 2 Shareholder a..
2017 PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Becomes HSBC's Strategic Shareholder
2017 PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : China's Ping An takes 5 percent stake in HSBC via S..
2017 PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : China's Lufax picks banks for up to $5 billion Hong..
2017 PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Fullerton Health Wins Support After IPO Debacle -- ..
2017 PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Continues to Add to ICBC Stake -- Market Talk
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Stocks to watch next week
2017 Ping An Insurance Group Company Of China (PNGAY) Investor Presentation - Slid..
2017 WEEK IN REVIEW : Another Billion Dollar Week For China Life Science Deals
2017 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earni..
2017 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China ADR reports 1H results
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 676 B
EBIT 2017 114 B
Net income 2017 74 869 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 1,38%
P/E ratio 2017 18,12
P/E ratio 2018 15,00
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,66x
Capitalization 1 340 B
Chart PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance Group Co Technical Analysis Chart | 601318 | CNE000001R84 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 78,1  CNY
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Ji Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sin Ying Tan Chief Operating & Information Officer, Deputy GM
Bo Yao CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jian Yi Sun Vice Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY6.33%207 465
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-0.20%121 765
AIA GROUP LTD0.52%103 799
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD2.31%53 901
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE-2.61%52 630
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD.--.--%19 703
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.