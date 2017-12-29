Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pinnacle Entertainment Inc    PNK

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Pinnacle Entertainment Inc : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. - PNK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2017 | 02:06am CET

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2017 / The law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Pinnacle Entertainment, In ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PNK - News) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Penn National Gaming, Inc. ("Penn National").

Click here to learn more: http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/pinnacle-entertainment-inc-nasdaq-pnk/, or call: 877-534-2590. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Under the terms of the transaction, Pinnacle shareholders will receive only $20.00 in cash and 0.42 of a share of Penn National stock for each share of Pinnacle stock they own. The transaction values Pinnacle stock at only approximately $32.47 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Board of Pinnacle breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether Penn National is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and would result in a loss for many Pinnacle shareholders. For example, shares of Pinnacle stock have traded at $38.50 per share and an analyst has set a price target for Pinnacle stock at $36.00 per share.

If you own shares of Pinnacle stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by visiting http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/pinnacle-entertainment-inc-nasdaq-pnk/, or calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC


© Accesswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC
02:06a PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces..
12/21 BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : Is Investigating the Board of Directors of Pinnacl..
12/20 PINNACLE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
12/20 Monteverde & Associates PC Launches An Investigation of the Board of Director..
12/20 PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC : Blog Exposure - Pinnacle Entertainment To Be Acquir..
12/20 WeissLaw LLP Investigates the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc.
12/19 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whethe..
12/19 PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Former SEC Attorney Willie Briscoe Believes the ..
12/19 PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC : Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of ..
12/18 PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation o..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12/19 Union Gaming sees winners all around from Penn-Pinnacle deal
12/19 Pinnacle Entertainment's (PNK) Merger & Acquisition Call - Transcript
12/19 Penn National Gaming to Acquire Pinnacle Entertainment
12/18 CASINO MERGER : Penn National and Pinnacle Entertainment strike deal
12/15 Susquehanna points to gaming consolidation theme
Financials ($)
Sales 2016 2 308 M
EBIT 2016 359 M
Net income 2016 143 M
Debt 2016 2 874 M
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 3,44
P/E ratio 2017 3,18
EV / Sales 2016 1,45x
EV / Sales 2017 1,29x
Capitalization 478 M
Chart PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC
Duration : Period :
Pinnacle Entertainment Inc Technical Analysis Chart | PNK | US7234561097 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 37,3 $
Spread / Average Target 374%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC-64.85%478
SANDS CHINA LTD.19.85%40 982
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED85.20%33 971
WYNN MACAU LTD100.97%16 220
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED54.19%11 900
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD46.31%11 067
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.