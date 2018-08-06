Pioneer : Announces Change of Responsibility in Management (PDF 76 KB)

For Immediate Release August 6, 2018
Pioneer Announces Change of Responsibility in Management
Pioneer Corporation today announced change of responsibility of Mr. Kyotaro Sato effective August 6, 2018, as follows:
< Change of responsibility >
Name
|
New Responsibility
|
Current Responsibility
|
Mr. Kyotaro Sato
Executive Officer
|
In charge of corporate business strategy and General Manager of Business Management Division, OEM Car Electronics Business Division
|
In charge of OEM car electronics business planning and General Manager of Business Management Division, OEM Car Electronics Business Division
Disclaimer
Pioneer Corporation published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 06:55:07 UTC