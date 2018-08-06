Log in
Pioneer : Announces Change of Responsibility in Management (PDF 76 KB)

08/06/2018 | 08:56am CEST

For Immediate Release August 6, 2018

Pioneer Announces Change of Responsibility in Management

Pioneer Corporation today announced change of responsibility of Mr. Kyotaro Sato effective August 6, 2018, as follows:

< Change of responsibility >

Name

New Responsibility

Current Responsibility

Mr. Kyotaro Sato

Executive Officer

In charge of corporate business strategy and General Manager of Business Management Division, OEM Car Electronics Business Division

In charge of OEM car electronics business planning and General Manager of Business Management Division, OEM Car Electronics Business Division

Disclaimer

Pioneer Corporation published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 06:55:07 UTC
